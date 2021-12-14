Half a million booster jabs given out on Monday as UK battles Omicron

14 December 2021, 16:32 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 17:03

Brits have queued for hours for their booster vaccine dose
Brits have queued for hours for their booster vaccine dose. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

More than half a million booster jabs were given on Monday as the UK ramps up its “national mission” to fight against the Omicron variant.

Government figures show a day-on-day rise of 513,722 jabs after the country's Covid alert level rose to its second-highest - level four.

Meanwhile, in a bid to speed up the time it takes to get doses in arms, the 15-minute post-vaccination wait will also be scrapped for anyone who gets Pfizer or Moderna.

People had usually been asked to stay behind after a jab to make sure they didn’t suffer a rare allergic reaction.

But that has been dropped after huge queues built up outside vaccine centres on Sunday – demonstrating Britons’ determination to protect themselves from the Omicron variant.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced the Omicron Emergency Boost in a speech to the nation on Sunday, describing it as a "national mission unlike anything we have seen before in the vaccination programme".

Read more: Huge demand for Covid boosters as all adults in England become eligible

Read more: All countries removed from red list as travel measures 'less effective' stopping Omicron arriving

"No-one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming, and I'm afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need," he said.

"But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up.

Figures on Tuesday showed that 24 million boosters and third doses – with the latter referring to jabs for the immunocompromised – have been given out so far.

That represented a rise of 513,722 from Sunday.

In total, more than 51 million first doses have been distributed, as have 46 million second jabs.

Meanwhile, the chief medical officers from all four countries said the move to scrap the 15-minute post-vaccine wait is a "temporary measure on the grounds of public health need to protect as many citizens as possible over a short period of time".

"The 15-minute wait should therefore be suspended for first, second and homologous or heterologous boost vaccinations with mRNA vaccine given the current situation, with this operationalised in line with the needs in each of the four nations," the chiefs said.

"The long-term decisions on the 15-minute wait, when the current need for extreme speed of vaccination and boosting is over, should rest with the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Star was killed by her mother's partner despite numerous people raising concerns with social services

Star Hobson: The five warning signs social services had to protect tragic one-year-old

The red list has been cleared of countries

All countries removed from red list as measures 'less effective' at stopping Omicron

Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement ahead of the festive period.

Sturgeon: Cut socialising and limit gatherings to just three households before Xmas

The man allegedly tried to enter enter Carriage Gates at about midday on Tuesday

Man arrested after 'trying to drive into Houses of Parliament'

Fatiha Sabrin died as chemicals were discovered at a property in Shadwell

Fatiha Sabrin: Chemicals removed from flat where 11-year-old died and residents evacuated

Baby George was found in a park in April

Mother of newborn baby abandoned in park found after eight month search

Natwest pleaded guilty in October to three offences under the Money Laundering Regulations 2007

Natwest fined over £264m after bin bags of cash laundered

Savannah Brockhill and Frankie Smith were found guilty over the death of Star Hobson

Star, 1, murdered by mum's partner after 'shambolic' social services response

Lateral flow tests are still not available on the Government website

Lateral flow tests unavailable on Government website for second day

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM faces rebellion from 70 Tory MPs over Covid Plan B measures

The needle-free vaccine would target new variants

New needle-free Covid vaccine being trialled in UK

The Met Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following the sexual assault of a young girl in North Finchley.

Manhunt after girl, 11, snatched from London bus stop and sexually assaulted

Insulate Britain members are due in the High Court on Tuesday.

Second group of Insulate Britain activists could face jail for disruptive M25 protests

Nicola Payne went missing 30 years ago.

Family of Nicola Payne who disappeared 3 decades ago say her case is more relevant than ever
The Deputy Prime Minister told Nick Ferrari about his plans to overhaul human rights laws to prevent "abuses of the system"

Raab: New Human Rights reforms will 'strengthen British rights' with 'common sense'

Boris Johnson has issued an appeal to members of the public to step forward to assist the Covid booster jab programme

PM appeals for 'tens of thousands' of volunteers to help Covid booster jab roll out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phillip Adams

Ex-NFL player accused of killing six people had unusually severe brain disease
Haiti Explosion

Dozens killed as petrol truck explodes in Haiti

Siarhei Tsikhanouski

Belarus hands opposition leader’s husband 18 years in prison

China Nanking Memorial

Anger as Hong Kong primary school shows pupils film of Nanking Massacre
Midwest Tornadoes

US inspectors launch probe into Amazon warehouse collapse during tornado
The Prime Minister looks certain to be hit by the biggest Tory rebellion in a House of Commons vote since he became Conservative leader

Analysis: Tory rebellion over Covid restrictions is political gold-dust for Labour
A man received up to 10 Covid jabs in a day, it has been reported

'Unbelievably selfish' man gets Covid vaccine 'up to 10 times in one day'
George Floyd Officer Trial

Ex-US police officer Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
All adults are able to get the Covid booster jabs.

Huge demand for Covid boosters as all adults in England become eligible
Sir Keir said he will back Plan B measures

Starmer: Labour will vote for Plan B as it's 'our patriotic duty'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling
Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge
Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police