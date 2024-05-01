Boris Becker no longer bankrupt after High Court Ruling as tennis star has done 'all that he reasonably could do'

Giving written reasons for his decision on Wednesday, Judge Briggs said it would be "perverse" not to lift the suspension.
Giving written reasons for his decision on Wednesday, Judge Briggs said it would be "perverse" not to lift the suspension. Picture: Alamy
Boris Becker's bankruptcy has been discharged after a High Court judge said he had done "all that he reasonably could do" to meet his financial obligations.

The tennis star, 56, was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

Bankruptcy orders end after a year in England and Wales, but a judge agreed to suspend the automatic discharge of the order in 2018 due to Becker "failing to comply with his obligations", meaning he was still bound by its terms.

Last month, the High Court in London heard Becker still owed creditors around £42 million, but lawyers for the six-time grand slam champion asked a specialist bankruptcy judge to lift the suspension, arguing Becker had done "the best possible he is capable of doing" to meet his obligations.

The three-time Wimbledon champion's bankruptcy has been discharged after a High Court judge said he had done 'all that he reasonably could do' to meet his financial obligations.
The three-time Wimbledon champion's bankruptcy has been discharged after a High Court judge said he had done 'all that he reasonably could do' to meet his financial obligations. Picture: Alamy

At the end of the hearing on April 24, Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs lifted the suspension, with Becker's bankruptcy ending automatically on Saturday as a result.

Giving written reasons for his decision on Wednesday, Judge Briggs said it would be "perverse" not to lift the suspension.

He said: "On the spectrum of bankrupts who range from 'difficult as possible and doing everything to frustrate the trustee's inquiries' to 'co-operative, providing information and delivering up assets', Mr Becker clearly falls on the right side of the line.

"Mr Becker has signed a statement of truth, engaged solicitors to ensure compliance with his obligations and entered a settlement agreement that benefits the joint trustees.

"I accept his evidence and find that objectively he has done all that he could reasonably do to fulfil his obligations to the joint trustees."

After being made bankrupt, Becker, a former world number one, was sentenced to 2 1/2 year in April 2022 after being found guilty of four offences related to hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

Becker was then deported to Germany under a fast-track deportation progtam for forein nationals, after only serving eight months of the 2 1/2 year sentence.

The tennis champion was acquitted of 25 other charges, including nine counts of failing to hand over trophies and medals from his tennis career.

At the hearing last month, Katie Longstaff, representing the joint trustees, said that while the application to lift the suspension was not opposed, she said "for the record obviously we do not support it", claiming "the creditors are still owed £42 million-odd".

Becker gained tennis stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.
Becker gained tennis stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title. . Picture: Alamy

Louis Doyle KC, representing Becker, said the former BBC commentator and his trustees had "been able to resolve their differences" through a settlement agreement.

He said: "That agreement has been formalised in writing. It affects a compromise of all outstanding matters in the bankruptcy although that is predicated on Mr Becker making payment which will have the effect of providing a substantial sum into the bankruptcy estate."

Mr Doyle told the court that the resolution "includes the outstanding trophies" and that Becker "can't do more than he has done to bring us to this point".

He continued: "What the court should do, objectively speaking, is not to ask whether the bankrupt has done everything down the last dotted I and crossed T in terms of compliance, but whether in fact what he has done constitutes in the circumstances the best possible he is capable of doing in order to meet his obligations."

Becker gained tennis stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title. He then became the world No. 1 player, winning two titles at Wimbledon, two at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open.

He retired from professional tennis in 1999. Becker then worked as a coach, television commentator, investor and celebrity poker player.

In 2023, Becker's estranged wife, Sharlely Lilly Kerssenberg, 46, described the tennis player as a "devil" who "abandoned his son". He also has three other children.

Ms Kerssenberg also claimed the former Wimbledon champion hid his horses in his bedroom to hide them from debt collectors.

Becker denied this in an ITVX documentary.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

