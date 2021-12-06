Boris Johnson to decide on Christmas Covid restrictions within 10 days

6 December 2021, 15:42

Boris Johnson will update MPs on whether Covid restrictions are needed over Christmas within 10 days
Boris Johnson will update MPs on whether Covid restrictions are needed over Christmas within 10 days. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson will tell MPs if Covid restrictions will be needed for Christmas within 10 days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The PM plans to wait for more data on the Omicron variant, having introduced new measures to try and reduce its threat while scientists race to learn more about it.

There have been fears that the emergence of Omicron could threaten festivities, but Boris Johnson has insisted this year's celebrations will be better than 2020's, when millions had their plans ruined by new measures.

Mr Johnson's spokesman said on Monday: "We are confident we will have more data than we currently do and we will be able to update Parliament during [next] week."

The Commons will break for its Christmas recess after Thursday next week - meaning the update should be provided before the end of that day.

Despite controversy about alleged festivities at Downing Street last year, No10 intends to have a Christmas do.

"We haven't confirmed any dates at the moment," the spokesman said.

"I think there is an intention to have a Christmas party this year."

Read more: 'No regulations broken' over Downing Street party Covid claims, Malthouse tells LBC

Read more: Met considering complaints from Labour MPs over PM's Christmas party accusations

That comes as companies weigh up whether it is safe to hold Christmas parties as Omicron spreads, despite repeated insistence from ministers that plans don't need to be scrapped.

Last week, Mr Johnson moved quickly to insist "we're not going to change" Covid guidance after Dr Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency, suggested people should try and reduce their socialising.

Read more: New Covid restrictions in Ireland include six person limit in bars and restaurants

The Government has maintained it could use so-called Plan B measures as a back up, which could see work-from-home guidance and even, as a last resort, lockdowns get imposed.

But ministers have insisted that does not need to be considered as things stand.

Experts are trying to carry out more research on Omicron, which has panicked scientists who raised questions about whether it could evade some of the protection afforded by vaccines and transmit more easily.

In response, people in England were told to wear face masks in the shops and on public transport, while arrivals to the UK have to take a PCR test shortly after arriving and isolate until it comes back negative.

Anybody who comes into contact with an Omicron case must isolate regardless of age or vaccine status.

From 4am on 7 December, people arriving in the UK will also have to provide proof of a pre-departure test.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jaffer and Lewis were sentenced on Monday

Police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters jailed for two years and nine months

Damaged caused to roads and properties during Storm Arwen

Storm Barra: How to stay safe and protect your home during a storm

Weather

Harry said the world is at the 'beginning of the mental health awakening'

Prince Harry says quitting work can bring 'joy' and boost your mental health

Greater Manchester Police officers were filmed speaking to the man about not wearing a mask

Moment police confront man for not wearing mask while 'ordering Subway'

The "Glade of Light" Manchester Arena memorial was vandalised by trespassers, bereaved relatives say

Drug smoking and urinating vandals force relatives to guard Manchester Arena memorial

Storm Barra is expected to bring over a second wave of bad weather.

Storm Barra: New snow and wind warnings but thousands still without power

Weather

The fire could be seen for miles around

Kidderminster fire: Huge blaze breaks out sending plumes of smoke across town

Every household in Wales will be offered a tree as part of a new scheme.

Free tree for every household in Wales in new climate initiative

Kit Malthouse spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Minister: I'd be surprised if people weren't taking drugs in Parliament

Emma Tustin was jailed for life for the murder of Arthur, 6

Evil stepmother Emma Tustin ‘poisoned with salt’ in jail in revenge for killing Arthur, 6

Sarah Gilbert (inset) warned scientific advances must not be lost

Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid, warns Oxford jab creator

The 18-year-old was attacked by a crocodile in Zambia.

British student, 18, says she was ‘very, very lucky’ to survive crocodile attack

Exclusive
Mr Malthouse denied the breach of Covid regulations.

'No regulations broken' over Downing Street party Covid claims, Malthouse tells LBC

The six-year-olds grandfather said the pair had 'forfeited their right to live'.

Tustin and Hughes 'must never see light of day', says Arthur Labinjo-Hughes grandfather

Tesco warehouse workers are due to strike during the crucial Christmas period

Tesco staff to strike in run-up to Christmas in further blow to festive food supply chain

Boris Johnson donned police gear as part of a county lines gang crackdown in Liverpool this morning

'Nowhere to hide' as Govt announces plans to crackdown on illegal narcotics

Latest News

See more Latest News

New York mayor Bill de Blasio

New York mayor to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice on the second day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands on Dec. 11, 2019

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy
Santas hit the slopes in Maine

Skiing and snowboarding Santas take to the slopes for charity
Villages covered in ash

Rescue efforts continue after deadly Indonesian volcanic eruption
New Zealand defence forces

Solomon Islands leader wins no-confidence vote after riots

A man receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Rome

Unvaccinated Italians face tougher restrictions

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber performs at Saudi F1 race after boycott calls

The Pope

Pope asks young people to resist ‘consumerist sirens’ as he ends Greece visit
The ousted leader has been charged with several offences.

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in jail
Sir Keir Starmer is urging people to get vaccinated

Unvaccinated must 'think again' about the impacts of their actions, says Sir Keir Starmer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey hits out at 'disturbing stench' public has around politicians

Camilla Tominey hits out at 'disturbing stench' public feels around politicians
Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China
David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Xmas party reports

David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Christmas party reports
Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images
Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal
The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says
'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police