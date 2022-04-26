Boris demands more help for squeezed Brits facing cost of living crisis

26 April 2022, 09:50

Boris Johnson wants his ministers to come up with cost of living solutions
Boris Johnson wants his ministers to come up with cost of living solutions. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet to think up ways to cuts prices for Brits feeling the squeeze in the cost of living crisis.

Plans to cut the cost of food that is not made in Britain, clothes and electronic goods have been mooted around Whitehall, reports say.

The Prime Minister said: "With household bills and living costs rising in the face of global challenges, easing the burden on the British people and growing our economy must be a team effort across Cabinet.

"We have a strong package of financial support on offer, worth £22billion, and it's up to all of us to make sure that help is reaching the hardest-hit and hard-working families across the country.

"We will continue to do all that we can to support people without ­letting Government spending and debt spiral, while continuing to help Brits to find good jobs and earn more — no matter where they live."

His drive to find new ways of easing the cost of living comes as Brits endure soaring prices, driven by the post-Covid recovery and supply chain issues.

Read more: Asda and Morrisons slash prices as squeezed Brits grapple with cost of living

Among the most visible of these are huge prices at petrol stations and a shortage of cooking oil.

The Government has promised help for some bills but has been accused of not doing enough to help alleviate the squeeze.

The Sun said the PM believes he can use new measures available to him following Brexit.

Tariffs on food that cannot be made in the UK, like rice, could be slashed, as could tariffs on refined oil products.

Those charges are small but could see energy bills come down a bit.

Read more: 'Worrying' rise in people seeking fuel bank help as cost of living bites

Read more: 'Absolute shambles': Summer holidays at risk for five million Brits due to passport delays

Smartphones and tablets could also get cheaper, with red tape up for the chop that could allow parallel imports to the UK - a way of allowing goods to move to a country without the trademark owner's consent.

Some businesses have already cut prices.

Asda and Morrisons both announced they were slashing the cost of some products on their shelves in the face of competition from discount stores Aldi and Lidl.

