Boris ducks questions over '£150,000 bulletproof treehouse he wanted for son Wilf'

25 June 2022, 17:28 | Updated: 25 June 2022, 17:30

Boris Johnson ducked questions over a £150,000 bulletproof treehouse
Boris Johnson ducked questions over a £150,000 bulletproof treehouse. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has refused to comment on a report that he wanted to build a £150,000 treehouse with bulletproof glass at Chequers for his son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The embattled Prime Minister tried to bat away questions over the project, which sources said he hoped would be paid for by Tory donor Lord Brownlow.

The treehouse – which No10 aides remarked would have cost more than an actual house in parts of the UK – was scrapped as an idea when Mr Johnson's security said it would be a risk given its visibility from the road.

Two days after a pair of abysmal by-election defeats, Mr Johnson, speaking on a visit to Rwanda, was asked if taxpayers' money had gone towards the project's planning.

"I'm not going to comment on non-existent objects or non existent jobs to do with my family," he said.

When it was put to him the story appeared to be true, he said: "I make no comment about that story, nor about your claim that it is true."

The Times reported that Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie wanted to build the expensive treehouse for their son Wilf in autumn 2020.

Boris Johnson is fighting for his future as Prime Minister
Boris Johnson is fighting for his future as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

It would have been in the grounds of Chequers, the Buckinghamshire country retreat used by prime ministers.

But even the proposed addition of bulletproof glass to the treehouse – something that increased the cost "significantly" – did not allay fears that it would prove to be a security risk and the plan was dropped.

Aides were worried at the optics behind such an expensive project costing more than some real homes.

"He was told it would look terrible," a government source said.

Worries about whether a conflict of interest would arise from Mr Johnson accepting such a big donation were also brought up.

It's reported the treehouse would have been put in the grounds of Chequers
It's reported the treehouse would have been put in the grounds of Chequers. Picture: Alamy

Lord Brownlow, who put £112,000 towards refurbishing the No11 flat where the PM and Mrs Johnson live, did not respond to The Times.

The Conservatives broke the law when the party failed to disclose part of the donation, the Electoral Commission later said, leading to a fine and Mr Johnson repaying the money.

A Government spokesman said: "We do not comment on private or family matters which do not involve any ministerial declarations or taxpayer funds."

Mr Johnson has vowed to plough on as Prime Minister despite pressure for him to quit.

He said people are "not hearing enough about the things that really matter to them".

"People were absolutely fed up hearing about things I stuffed up," he added.

By-elections on Thursday saw Mr Johnson's party lose the Tiverton and Honiton seat to the Liberal Democrats while Labour took Wakefield back.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Keir has been told to get off the fence over striking workers

'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'

Police released two images of men after a Polish man was attacked

Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London

The Brit fell from the Devil's Pass in northern Spain

Brit, 25, falls to his death climbing over Spain's notorious 'Devil's Pass'

Boris Johnson has said voters are "fed up" of hearing about the things he has "stuffed up"

Voters are 'fed up of hearing how I stuffed up', claims PM as pressure mounts

Greta Thunberg has announced she will appear at this year's Glastonbury festival

Climate activist Greta Thunberg announces surprise Glastonbury appearance

Nadia Whittome has donated £2,000 to the RMT strike fund

Labour MP donates £2,000 to RMT strike fund as third day of travel chaos hits UK

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer sobs in court charged with rape and 'sexually assaulting sleeping women'

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer sobs in court charged with rape and sexual assault

New photos of the Duchess of Cambridge have been released

Kate's touching tribute to the 'sacrifice' of Britain's soldiers on Armed Forces Day

Two people were killed in a shooting in Oslo

Man charged with terrorist acts after mass shooting outside Oslo gay bar

Protests have taken place cross the US

Protests erupt as abortion clinics close across US after Roe v Wade overthrown

Boris Johnson is facing a fresh crisis after two crunch by-elections

Boris in peril: Humiliating by-election defeat leaves PM in fresh crisis

Harry Gration has died aged 71.

'Magnificent' newsreader Harry Gration dies aged 71

Ashley McConnell broke down in tears after being found guilty

Teacher breaks down in tears after being found guilty of kissing and dancing with pupil, 17, in nightclub
Police said a man had been detained at the airport's North Terminal

‘Man detained’ at Gatwick airport as police cordon off parts of North Terminal

Former US president Donald Trump backed the Supreme Court's decision

Trump declares US anti-abortion ruling a decision made by God

A goat set off a series of Russian booby traps in Ukraine (file image)

‘Goat of Kyiv’ leaves 40 Russians injured after setting off grenade booby trap

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pushes to block second city in eastern Ukraine

Tourists fill plastic bottles with water from a public fountain at the Sforzesco Castle in Milan, Italy

Milan to turn off fountains as drought hits Italy

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Seven accusers write to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing judge

Vitali Klitschko

European mayors duped into calls with impostor posing as Kyiv’s Vitali Klitschko
People lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway

Gunman kills two during Oslo Pride festival

Activists from Oxfam wear giant heads depicting G7 leaders during a demonstration in Munich, Germany

Protesters gather as G7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

Joe Biden

Biden declares ‘lives will be saved’ as he signs landmark gun legislation
Police gather at the site of a shooting in Oslo (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP)

Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills two and wounds 10
Police stand guard outside a bar in central Oslo

Man arrested following shooting in central Oslo which left two dead
Anti-abortion protesters rally at the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington

Abortion clinics begin closing after Supreme Court ruling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London