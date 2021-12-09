Boris Johnson and wife Carrie 'delighted' as they announce birth of baby daughter

9 December 2021, 10:09 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 12:34

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of their second child, saying they are delighted at the arrival of their "healthy baby girl".

The child was born at a London hospital early on Thursday, with Mr Johnson present with Carrie throughout, it is understood.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the couple said: "The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support."

It is the second child the couple have had together, after having Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson - named in tribute to the doctor who helped save Mr Johnson's life when he was admitted to hospital with Covid - in April 2020.

The pair announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July, as the 33-year-old environmental campaigner spoke of having a miscarriage earlier in the year.

They married during a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral in May.

Read more: Fuming Tory MPs threaten revolt over Covid rules that order WFH but allow Xmas parties

Read more: Conservative Party hit with £17,800 fine over PM flat refurb

The couple have had their second child together.
The couple have had their second child together. Picture: Alamy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Congratulations to Carrie and Boris Johnson on the birth of their daughter.

"Wishing your family health and happiness."

Mr Johnson, 57, also has five other children - four with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and one after an affair with Helen Macintyre.

It comes after a busy 24 hours for Downing Street, with the Prime Minister facing added criticism over the No10 Christmas party scandal and the announcement of a move to Plan B Covid measures for the Christmas period.

The Conservatives were also fined £17,800 on Thursday morning over the controversial donation to help cover the lavish refurbishments to the couple's Downing Street flat.

