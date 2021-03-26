Boris Johnson and Joe Biden: global access to vaccines key to defeating Covid-19

26 March 2021, 21:56

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson discussed the global response to Covid-19 on a call today
Joe Biden and Boris Johnson discussed the global response to Covid-19 on a call today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Prime Minister and Joe Biden have discussed the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in a call this afternoon.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson and the US president agreed global access to jabs will be key to defeating the pandemic.

They also said combatting climate change would be a "crucial component" in the aftermath of the crisis.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus and updated each other on their countries' vaccine rollouts. The Prime Minister stressed that global access to vaccines will be key to defeating the pandemic.

READ MORE: UK Covid R number rises slightly to between 0.7 and 0.9

READ MORE: Shops can stay open until 10pm six days a week after lockdown

"The Prime Minister and president agreed that combatting climate change will be a crucial component of building back better from the pandemic."

They also both reiterated their "shared commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement" and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Biden to Cornwall for June's G7 summit, No 10 added

The US hit a record number of vaccines administered today.

The number of vaccine doses administered across the US on Friday hit 3.38 million.

The figure was revealed by White House COVID-19 Data Director Dr Cyrus Shahpar.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

In England, a total of 27,166,754 Covid-19 vaccinations took place between December 8 and March 25, according to the latest data, including first and second doses. It represents a rise of 456,256 on the previous day.

NHS England said 24,940,005 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 258,050 on the previous day, while 2,226,749 were a second dose, an increase of 198,206.

NHS England data shows a total of 3,301,334 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and March 25, including 3,012,718 first doses and 288,616 second doses.

This compares with 4,843,981 first doses and 371,376 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 5,215,357.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Beverly Cleary signs books at the Monterey Bay Book Festival in 1998 (Vern Fisher/AP)

Children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at the age of 104

Police with riot shields clash with protesters in Bristol

Clashes erupt as police make arrests at 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol
The SpaceX rocket's fireball lit up the Seattle night sky on Thursday

'Alien-like' fireball stuns onlookers as SpaceX rocket burns up in night sky
Ratcliffe on Soar power station near Nottingham (David Jones/PA)

Joe Biden invites Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to climate talks
The stump of a rare, 25-foot tall Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine tree which was cut down and stolen from the UW Arboretum in Madison, Wisconsin (Steve Apps/AP)

Fraternity members stole rare tree from US university arboretum, police say
David Cameron has been cleared of breaking lobbying rules following an investigation

David Cameron cleared of breaking lobbying rules by watchdog

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty: Women's 'softer' work skills are undervalued

'Women's softer work skills are undervalued': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Asda equal pay ruling
'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'
Nick Ferrari was incredulous when it came to this story

Nick Ferrari brands a police officer ticking off a pupil over a stolen biscuit as 'mad'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London