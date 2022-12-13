Boris Johnson and Priti Patel back plans to relaunch Rwanda migrant flights immediately

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel both back the plan. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel are among senior Tories backing a bill by a backbench MP to bypass the European Court of Human Rights and relaunch deportation flights to Rwanda immediately.

Jonathan Gullis will present a bill to the House of Commons on Wednesday that will aim to get around the Strasbourg court, which has so far blocked the controversial Rwanda plan.

The bill is likely to pile more pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as it has the support of former home secretary Ms Patel, who launched the Rwanda plan earlier this year, and former PM Mr Johnson, in whose Cabinet Ms Patel served.

The plan, which has seen the British government pay £140 million to Rwanda to take migrants from Britain in a bid to crack down on English Channel small boat crossings, has not actually led to any flights taking off to the east African country.

Jonathan Gullis is bringing forward the bill. Picture: Getty

The grounded Rwanda deportation flight in June. Picture: Getty

People protesting the Rwanda scheme in London. Picture: Getty

A late intervention by the ECHR in June blocked the first scheduled flight, leading to anger from some Conservative MPs.

Mr Gullis, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent, said that his proposed law would ensure that "the final say on legislative matters lies in Parliament, not judges in a quasi-legislative supranational court in Strasbourg."

He will tell MPs of his plans in a Ten Minute Rule Bill, which allows backbench MPs to argue the case for a new bill for ten minutes in the Commons.

As well as Mr Johnson and Mr Patel, Mr Gullis also has the backing of former Cabinet members Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.

It comes after Mr Sunak pledged on Tuesday to restart the Rwanda deportation programme, which has been widely criticised by opposition parties, charities and even then-Prince Charles and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Home Office has said that the threat of being deported to Rwanda will deter people from paying people smugglers to bring them to the UK in small boats.

In a speech to the House of Commons, the PM unveiled a five-point plan to tackle illegal immigration, as he pledged to clear the backlog of cases by the end of next year.

The PM announced the creation of a 'small boats' command centre, more raids, and plans to slash the £5.5m daily bill currently being spent on putting migrants up in hotels.

He also confirmed tougher steps to stop people arriving from Albania, a safe country.

Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on illegal migration. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak told MPs: "It is not cruel or unkind to want to break the stranglehold of criminal gangs who trade in human misery and who exploit our system and laws. Enough is enough.

"As currently constructed the global asylum framework has become obsolete. Today there are 100 million people displaced globally."

He added: "No one can doubt our generosity of spirit but today far too many of the beneficiaries of that generosity are not those directly fleeing war zones or at risk of persecution, but people crossing the Channel in small boats.

"Many originate from fundamentally safe countries, or travel through safe countries, their journeys are not ad hoc, but co-ordinated by ruthless organised criminals and every single journey risks the lives of women, children and we should be honest mostly men at sea.

"This is not what previous generations intended when they drafted our humanitarian laws."