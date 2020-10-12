Boris Johnson announcement: What time is PM laying out next coronavirus restrictions?

The Prime Minister is set to announce the details of new measures to tackle coronavirus today.

Mr Johnson is expected to address MPs later today this afternoon to update them on the measures.

He is also expected to address the Commons at 3.30pm.

Then at 6pm, he will give a live Downing Street press conference with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty which will be televised.

Different parts of the country will be split up into "medium", "high" or "very high" local coronavirus alert areas under the new system.

The classification of areas will determine what type of "appropriate interventions" are to be made in them to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes after the Prime Minister held a telephone conference with Cabinet colleagues on Sunday to discuss the situation and ongoing negotiations with local leaders in the north of England.

Mr Johnson will chair a top-level COBR committee meeting Monday on the issue "to determine the final interventions" he will then announce to Parliament.

MPs will be asked to debate and vote on the measures later this week.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Our primary focus has always been to protect lives and livelihoods while controlling the spread of the virus and these measures will help achieve that aim.

"We must do everything we can to protect the NHS and make sure it can continue to deliver the essential services that so many people rely on.

"This is a critical juncture and it is absolutely vital that everyone follows the clear guidance we have set out to help contain the virus."

Number 10 stressed the extent of discussions with local leaders over the weekend following criticism from some Northern authorities and mayors that not enough consultation had been taking place since the Covid crisis began.

Downing Street said that senior Number 10 advisers and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick held discussions local authority chiefs and mayors from "the highest areas of concern".

