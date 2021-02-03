Love Island's Dr Alex George appointed mental health ambassador by Boris Johnson

3 February 2021, 09:57 | Updated: 3 February 2021, 10:02

Dr Alex George has been appointed as a youth mental health ambassador by Boris Johnson
Dr Alex George has been appointed as a youth mental health ambassador by Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty/ Dr Alex George

By Kate Buck

Dr Alex George has been appointed as a Youth Mental Health Ambassador by the Prime Minister after losing his younger brother last year.

The 30-year-old Love Island star, who is working as a frontline A&E doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been campaigning for improved provisions for mental health since his 19-year-old brother Llŷr took his own life in July weeks before he was due to start medical school.

Dr Alex met with Boris Johnson this week to talk about his new role.

Mr Johnson said he was 'delighted' to announce the appointment and said: 'Children and young people have heroically adapted to save lives and protect our NHS.

"This has understandably had a huge impact on their mental health, so I want to shine a spotlight on this vital issue ahead of their return to school. 

"I'm delighted that Dr. Alex George will be working with us as we do everything in our power to improve people's mental wellbeing."

Downing Street confirmed that Dr Alex will start the unpaid role immediately within the Department for Education, although he will remain independent of government.

In January, Dr George said his "number one goal" for 2021 was to "help bring meaningful change to mental health education at schools across the UK".

Taking to social media today, Dr Alex said the news "hasn’t sunk in yet" and he has been left "truly humbled."

He added: "In my role, I will be working closely with the Government to make mental health an absolute priority. Never has mental health been more important than now. From schools to universities, the NHS and the wider public, MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS. For the current as well as future generations, we must do everything in our power to bring meaningful change."

Remembering Llŷr, Dr Alex said: "Nothing will bring my brother back but if I can make a positive impact that saves even one life, it will be worth moving mountains for. "

If you have been affected by this story or need help, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org

