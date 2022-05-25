Downing St handed Sue Gray’s full report on lockdown-busting parties as PM plans apology

25 May 2022, 09:42 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 10:31

  • Sue Gray’s full report into Downing Street lockdown parties set to be published
  • Senior civil servant to name officials and possibly include photos
  • Her report is expected to heavily criticise the culture at No10 that saw repeat breaches of Covid rules
  • Boris Johnson expected to address the nation in a press conference later this afternoon
  • Ms Gray’s interim report published in January criticised ‘failures of leadership’
Boris Johnson has been given Sue Gray’s full report
Boris Johnson has been given Sue Gray’s full report. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sue Gray's final report into parties in and around Downing Street during the pandemic is expected to be published later after being presented to No10.

It is thought senior civil servant Ms Gray will name officials who attended gatherings and possibly include photos in her widely anticipated full report into the scandal.

Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation later this afternoon after PMQs and following the release of the full report. It is expected he will deliver another apology over his presence at drinks gatherings at No10 during lockdown.

Ms Gray's report is expected to be heavily critical of the culture in No 10, which led to the repeated violations of Covid restrictions.

Read more: Sunak to unveil 'cost-of-living rescue package' the day after Sue Gray publishes report

Potentially damaging further details, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings, are also due to be published.

Officials impacted by the Gray inquiry, including those to be named, were written to ahead of its publication, allowing them to have a chance to respond before it was finalised.

It is believed the report could be published today, however there are reports the decision over its publication date will be left up to No 10.

A Downing Street press conference is expected to be held after her findings are made public.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories on Wednesday. He is also due to address the Commons.

According to an earlier, shortened version published in January, Ms Gray's investigation analysed events from May 15 2020 to April 16 2021.

The full publication into the parties was sidelined as the Metropolitan Police conducted its own partygate probe, dubbed Operation Hillman.

The force concluded its investigation on May 19, with 126 fines being issued in total to 83 people.

Mr Johnson received one for an event held on his 56th birthday and was told he would face no further action over other gatherings covered by the inquiry.

Earlier this week, two new photographs apparently depicting separate gatherings at Downing Street were published.

Images obtained by ITV appeared to show Mr Johnson raising a toast and drinking wine at a gathering held to mark the departure of former spin doctor Lee Cain on November 13 2020.

The Mirror meanwhile published a picture showing a man standing at a table with nine bottles of wine and prosecco, which was claimed to have been taken at a gathering to mark the final press briefing Mr Johnson's former official spokesman James Slack on November 17 2020.

On Tuesday evening, the BBC broadcast a Panorama programme which featured three anonymous individuals describing in detail what they witnessed at regular rule-breaking events during coronavirus restrictions.

They said events were "every week", with invitations for press office drinks listed in the diary as "Wine-Time Friday".

On Tuesday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote to the acting head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Stephen House to explain the force's decisions over partygate after pictures emerged of Mr Johnson drinking at a gathering for which he was not fined.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tennis legend Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Top US basketball coach Steve Kerr (right) condemned gun violence in his pre-game speech following the Texas school shooting.

'When will we do something?': Top basketball coach slams 'pathetic' gun control after shooting
Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as huge train strike looms

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as crippling train strike looms

Salvador Ramos shot dead 19 children at a school in Texas after revealing his plans in chilling Instagram posts

'Bullied' Texas school gunman Salvador Ramos 'bought guns for his 18th birthday'

Mikhail Kasyanov said Putin's generals were afraid to give him bad news

Generals 'afraid to give Putin bad news,' Russia's former PM tells LBC

Nicola Sturgeon has passed a milestone in Scottish devolution.

Sturgeon becomes Scotland's longest serving First Minister - but what has she achieved?

The Government has approved the sale of Chelsea FC to a consortium led by Todd Boehly

Chelsea FC takeover approved by government as Todd Boehly gets green light

Nineteen students and two teachers have been killed at an elementary school in Texas

Massacred in Texas school: 19 pupils and two teachers slaughtered in teen's gun rampage

The Government is set to unveiled new plans to help people during the cost-of-living crisis

Sunak to unveil 'cost-of-living rescue package' the day after Sue Gray publishes report

A 62-year-old died after he was bit by an American Bully dog

'Worst day of my life': Owner of American Bulldog which fatally bit man, 62, speaks out

Nineteen students and two teachers have been killed at an elementary school in Texas by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos

First victims pictured in Texas primary school shooting that killed 19 kids and 2 teachers

Railway workers have voted in favour of national strike action

Rail workers back plans for biggest national rail strike in decades

Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

Thomas Markle (left) the estranged father of The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a stroke.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle suffers stroke days before Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Exclusive
Vladimir Kara-Murza faces up to 10-years in prison for speaking out against the invasion in Ukraine

'I'll fight to get him home': Wife of jailed Putin critic says his 'life is in danger'

Exclusive
Tom Tugendhat was critical of No 10 over Partygate

'Difficult to have confidence in Government' after Partygate revelations, says Tory MP

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kim Jong Un

North Korea ‘fires suspected ICBM and two other missiles into sea’
A building ruined by shelling

Russian shelling ‘kills six civilians’ in Donbas region

Relatives hug outside school

Biden demands gun control after 19 children killed in US school shooting
Pakistan police

Roadblocks set up in Pakistani capital to thwart Imran Khan rally
Brian Kemp

Trump suffers stinging losses in Georgia Republican contests

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Centre

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children

In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, debris hangs from the Metropol building

Iran building collapse kills 14 as mayor and others detained

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting

18 children killed in Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Joe Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

An American flag flies at half-mast at the White House in Washington, to honour the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Senator who represented Sandy Hook begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

UK News

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth
'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal
Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 24/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct
'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes
Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer
Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot
'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London