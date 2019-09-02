Prime Minister Tells MPs To Vote With The Government On Brexit To Avoid "Corbyn's Pointless Delay"

Boris Johnson addressed the nation outside Downing Street telling MPs if they voted against the government they would "chop the legs" out from under the UK's ability to negotiate a deal with the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said outside Downing Street: "Five weeks ago I spoke to you on these steps and said this Government was not going to hang around and we would not wait until Brexit Day - October 31 - to deliver on the priorities of the British people.

"I'm proud to say that on Wednesday the Chancellor, Sajid Javid, will set out the most ambitious spending round in more than a decade.

"I said I wanted to make these streets safer and that is why we are recruiting another 20,000 police officers.

"I said I wanted to improve your hospitals and so we are doing 20 new hospital upgrades on top of another £34bn more going into the NHS."

Mr Johnson added: "To push forward this agenda on these and many other fronts then we need to get a Queen's speech in October, while leaving due time to debate Brexit and other matters."

The Prime Minister said he believes talks with Brussels have moved forward in recent weeks because the Government "wants a deal, has a clear vision for the future relationship" and is clear that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 "come what may".

Mr Johnson said if MPs voted against the Government they would "chop the legs" out from under the UK's position in negotiating a deal with the EU.

He said: "I say, to show our friends in Brussels that we are united in our purpose, MPs should vote with the Government against Corbyn's pointless delay.

"I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on October 31, no ifs or buts."

