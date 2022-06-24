Defiant Boris insists it would be 'crazy' for him to quit over by-election results

Boris said he was remaining optimistic over the results. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has insisted that it would be 'crazy' for him to quit over by-election results, despite months of turmoil in Westminster.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ballots were cast in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton on Thursday after contests triggered by Conservative MPs resigning in disgrace.

Mr Johnson is said to be monitoring the results from Rwanda, where he is attending the Commonwealth leaders summit.

Speaking ahead of the count, he claimed he was "very hopeful" and would not step down if the party lost the two seats.

No government has failed to defend two by-election seats on the same day since 1991, when John Major was PM.

Read more: Boris to tell Charles to 'keep an open mind' over Rwanda migrant plan

Read more: Boris dodges Starmer grilling over whether he offered Carrie top Foreign Office job

The PM told broadcasters: "I'm going to be watching the results with interest but always full of optimism and buoyancy but most seasoned political observers know that by-elections in mid-term are never necessarily easy for any government."

Following questions about his potential departure, Mr Johnson added: "Are you crazy?"

He went on to say: "Come on, it was only a year ago that we won the Hartlepool by-election, that everybody thought was… you know, we hadn't won Hartlepool for, I can't remember when the Tory party last won Hartlepool – a long time. I don't think it ever had.

"Governing parties generally do not win by-elections particularly not in mid-term. You know, I'm very hopeful, but you know, there you go. That's just the reality."

Despite his fighting talk, Mr Johnson will not be around to face the outcome, instead touring abroad for the next week with his wife, Carrie.

The pair began their trip in the Rwandan capital of Kigali for the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting.

They are then believed to be heading to Europe.

However, there are concerns the results could spark a new revolt against the leader, after having just faced a bruising confidence vote.

It comes amid the fallout of several other issues, such as the cost of living crisis, increased strikes and the government's controversial Rwanda migrant plan.

The by-election in Wakefield was called to replace Imran Ahmad Khan, who quit after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy - a crime for which he was jailed for 18 months.

Wakefield was one of the so-called red wall seats won by the Tories in the 2019 general election after being Labour since the 1930s.

In Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish - a Tory MP since 2010 - resigned after admitting he had watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.