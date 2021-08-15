Breaking News

PM calls emergency Cobra meeting to discuss deepening Afghanistan crisis

15 August 2021, 14:20 | Updated: 15 August 2021, 15:06

Boris Johnson has called an emergency Cobra meeting in response to the crisis
Boris Johnson has called an emergency Cobra meeting in response to the crisis. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson has called an emergency Cobra meeting for this afternoon to discuss the deepening crisis in Afghanistan as the Taliban edges closer to power.

Downing Street confirmed on Sunday that the government's Cobra contingencies committee will meet in response to the ongoing developments.

It comes shortly after No10 told LBC that Parliament will be recalled on Wednesday in light of the situation in the central Asian nation.

MPs will return from their summer recess to sit for five hours between 9:30am and 2:30pm.

Read more: Afghan minister confirms 'peaceful transfer of power'

Read more: Taliban approaches Kabul as another crucial city falls

Later on Sunday afternoon, the Commons authorities confirmed that Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has granted a request by ministers to recall the House.

The parliamentary authorities said: "The Speaker of the House of Commons has granted a request from the Government to recall the House at 9.30am - 2.30pm on Wednesday August 18 in relation to the situation in Afghanistan."

It comes as Britain and other western countries were scrambling to get their remaining nationals out before it was too late.

Read more: PM defends UK's role in Afghanistan as first troops deployed to aid evacuation

Read more: 'Voice of Sharia': Taliban rename radio station after capturing Afghan city

Many of a 600-strong UK force - including Paras from 16 Air Assault Brigade - are understood to be in the capital Kabul to assist with the operation.

It was reported arrangements were being made for British ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow to be flown out after plans for him to remain with a small team in a secure location at the airport were abandoned.

Officials said they were doing all they could to assist the estimated 2,000 Afghans who had worked with the British during their time in the country to relocate while there was still time.

Amid criticism on the UK's response, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned on Sunday that it is "arrogant" to think Britain could unilaterally prevent the nation from falling back under the group's control.

The UK Government has been accused of abandoning Afghanistan to its fate after it - along with other international allies - announced it was following Washington's lead in leaving the country.

But writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Wallace rejected claims that it represented "a failure of leadership and a betrayal of Afghanistan".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ultra-Orthodox Jews stroll through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Cloud of smoke over Jerusalem as fire crews tackle wildfires

Police continue to investigate the shooting

Plymouth shooting: Police should check firearms applicants' social media, ex-Met chief says
Ashraf Ghani

Afghan president joins stampede to flee country as Taliban close in
Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as US Black Hawk military helicopters fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

Afghan president flees country as Taliban move into capital Kabul
Hungary bus crash

Eight die as bus carrying holidaymakers crashes in Hungary

Haiti earthquake

Hunt for survivors goes on after earthquake leaves at least 304 dead in Haiti

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology
'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to Afghanistan veteran son

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to son
Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims

Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'
Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London