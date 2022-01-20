Boris Johnson and Carrie's baby daughter Romy 'badly-hit' by Covid

20 January 2022, 05:57 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 06:00

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, with their daughter Romy
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, with their daughter Romy. Picture: 10 Downing Street

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson's baby daughter Romy was 'badly-hit' by Covid-19 when she was just five weeks old, it is reported.

Downing Street announced last week that a member of the Prime Minister's family had tested positive for the virus.

It wasn't made clear at the time who the family member was, but the Daily Mail reported today that it was his daughter Romy.

A source told the paper she had suffered with the virus 'quite badly' aged five weeks but was now 'on the mend'.

Mr Johnson was dealing with the illness in his family as he attempted to fight off a plot to topple him by rebel Red Wall Tory MPs over the Partygate scandal.

Mr Johnson is battling on after a senior Tory demanded "in the name of God, go" and a Conservative MP defected to Labour over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis called for the Prime Minister's resignation in a Commons intervention on Wednesday before later warning the party faces "dying a death of 1,000 cuts" if they do not act swiftly to oust him.

Minutes before Prime Minister's Questions, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford dramatically switched sides, refusing to "defend the indefensible" over alleged breaches of Covid rules.

But Mr Johnson was said to have been handed a fragile reprieve by some colleagues considering forcing a no confidence vote until they hear the result of senior civil servant Sue Gray's inquiry into events in No 10 during restrictions.

He had been holding talks with backbench MPs to shore up support and prevent the 54 letters being sent to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservatives, that are required to trigger a vote of no confidence.

With Mr Wakeford facing anger from former colleagues on the Tory benches, some suspected he had temporarily galvanised support for Mr Johnson ahead of Ms Gray's report, which is now expected next week.

No 10 said Mr Johnson will fight any no-confidence vote launched against him and insisted he expects to fight the next general election.

In another development yesterday, Plan B measures to curb the spread of Omicron were axed.

The Prime Minister told MPs in the Commons that work-from-home guidance would be dropped immediately and rules on face coverings in classrooms would also be scrapped in England from Thursday.

Other measures including the requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in shops will end next Thursday.

The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to lapse when the regulations expire on March 24, and that date could be brought forward.

The move could help appease Mr Johnson's Tory critics at a time when the Prime Minister has been under pressure over Downing Street parties.

It comes after Covid infection levels fell in most parts of the UK for the first time since early December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tony Blair has taken aim at Boris Johnson's government

Govt has 'no plan' and 'no ideas' for how to fix UK's future, says Blair

Fisherman have protested in Peru after an oil spill caused by Friday's volcanic eruption

Tonga: Fishermen protest in Peru after sea life 'massacred' by oil spill caused by eruption
Veterinary experts have issued an urgent warning to all dog owners after spike in pets falling ill

Urgent warning for dog owners after 'hundreds' of pups fall sick with mystery illness

Exclusive
Boris Johnson and chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady

Tories weigh up slashing time between no-confidence votes as PM sweats over future

There have been concerns about 5G interference with plane equipment, leading to flights being cancelled

Flights to US grounded as fears grow over 5G interference with aircraft equipment

Ben John has been jailed for two years

Extremist told to read Jane Austen to avoid prison gets jailed as judges overturn sentence

A mother has been charged with the murder of a two-month-old baby in Joyners Field, Harlow, Essex.

Mother charged with murdering two-month old baby in Essex

The 39 victims were found in a lorry in Grays, Essex

Trafficking ringleader jailed in Belgium over Essex lorry deaths

Gaspard Ulliel has died aged 37

Marvel's Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies in Alps skiing accident

Macron said he want a sign of good faith from the UK

Macron blasts Britain as he blames London for migrant deaths in the Channel

Sir Lindsay Hoyle could be heard saying to an aide "what a day".

Lindsay Hoyle caught on mic muttering 'what a day' after stormy PMQs

Boris Johnson has vowed to fight any potential motion of no confidence

Boris buys time as top Tory says PM will have to be dragged out 'kicking and screaming'

Tim Martin hit out at Boris Johnson

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin blasts No10 'hypocrisy' saying pubs should have been open

Sajid Javid said Omicron was 'retreating' but urged people to be cautious

'Omicron is in retreat': Javid says we'll live with Covid like flu as Plan B scrapped

Christian Wakeford has defected from the Tories to Labour.

Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour and brands PM 'disgraceful'

Prince Andrew's official Duke of York Twitter account has been deleted.

Prince Andrew deletes Duke of York Twitter account after being stripped of Royal titles

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Supreme Court allows release of presidential documents in Capitol investigation
President Biden stands next to a lectern

Democrats’ voting reform bill fails in US senate

Belarus Russia Military

Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

Biden

Biden admits nation is weary from Covid, but US in a better place
In this courtroom sketch, Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears for a bail hearing in Toronto (Alexandra Newbould/AP)

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail as he awaits trial in Canada
Jon Stewart (Phil McCarten/AP)

Comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart wins Mark Twain Award
A woman gets a manicure at the Van Gogh museum (Peter Dejong/AP)

Dutch cultural sector teams up with hairdressers in lockdown protest
Jane D Hartley (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Joe Biden names Democratic fundraiser as ambassador to UK

Gaspard Ulliel (Ian West/PA)

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after skiing accident in the Alps
General view of the centre of Pentonville Prison, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Pope Francis makes plea for redemption for prison inmates

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'
James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial
'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch again

James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square
Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'
Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'

Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police