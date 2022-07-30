Party time: Guests arrive for Boris and Carrie Johnson's wedding bash

30 July 2022, 21:13

Guests have arrived at the estate
Guests have arrived at the estate. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Emma Soteriou

Boris and Carrie Johnson's close family and friends have begun arriving for their delayed wedding bash at a billionaire Tory donor's home.

The outgoing PM and his wife are hosting the event at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.

The groom's 81-year-old father, Stanley Johnson, was seen pulling into the estate - owned by Tory donor Lord Bamford - in a car on Saturday afternoon.

His sister, Rachel Johnson, was also seen arriving, as well as Johnson loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.

A likely less welcome guest was anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray, who pitched up on a road near the wedding venue with a giant banner reading "corrupt Tory government".

Stanley Johnson arriving for the event
Stanley Johnson arriving for the event. Picture: PA/Alamy

Two people unlikely to make an appearance are former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who are both going head-to-head in the Tory leadership race this summer.

Ms Truss, at a campaign visit in Bromley, defended Mr Johnson for holding the lavish celebrations at a time when millions are struggling with ballooning bills.

Asked whether the Prime Minister should concentrate on such crises facing the country instead of partying, she said: "I think he's entitled to enjoy his wedding day, and I wish the best to him and Carrie and all the family."

Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray made an appearance
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray made an appearance. Picture: PA/Alamy

The event is being held in a huge white marquee on the expansive landscaped grounds of Daylesford House in Gloucestershire.

Guests will be able to relax on hay bales and benches placed outside the marquee and eat and drink at casks and small tables as they enjoy views across vast meadows and orchards.

The move to the Grade I-listed property came after Mr Johnson faced backlash over reports he wanted to stay on as PM to hold the event at Chequers - the Prime Minister's official country residence.

The couple were said to have sent out save-the-date cards for a celebration on July 30, before deciding to change location.

The marquee where the do is taking place
The marquee where the do is taking place. Picture: PA/Alamy

Mr and Mrs Johnson married in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, organised in secret, in front of a small group of family and friends.

This was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street with a limited number of guests due to coronavirus restrictions.

It was known that they planned to have a larger celebration this year after the restrictions had been relaxed.

