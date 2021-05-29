Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds marry in secret ceremony - reports

29 May 2021, 22:08 | Updated: 29 May 2021, 23:08

(File photo) Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have reportedly tied the knot
(File photo) Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have reportedly tied the knot. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have got married in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, according to reports.

It is believed the pair exchanged vows in front of a small group of close friends and family at an event that was planned in strict secrecy.

Reports of the couple tying the knot were first published in the Mail on Sunday and the Sun, however Downing Street would not be drawn into a comment.

One No 10 aide said: "I have been strictly told not to comment."

It comes just days after they were said to have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for an event at the end of July next year.

Read more: Tory support slashed after Cummings' explosive attack on PM, poll suggests

Read more: PM acted 'unwisely' on flat refurb but didn't break ministerial code, report says

However, the Sun reported that even senior Downing Street aides were completely blindsided by the ceremony.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds announced their engagement - together with the news that they were expecting their first child - in February last year.

It is the prime minister's third marriage, having finalised his divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020.

He and Ms Symonds have a son, Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

The wedding ceremony at the Catholic cathedral was carried out by Father Daniel Humphreys who had given the couple pre-marriage instructions, and baptised Wilfred last year, The Sun reported.

Shortly after 1:30pm, the Byzantine-style church was suddenly cleared of visitors, with staff saying it was going into lockdown, the newspaper said.

Read more: Hancock committed 'minor' breach of ministerial code over NHS contract

Watch: PM's handling of Indian variant 'unsurprisingly dreadful' - Independent SAGE member

Half an hour later, a limousine carrying the bride swept into the piazza outside the main west door.

Ms Symonds wore a long white dress but not a veil, The Sun said.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted: "Huge congratulations to Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds on your wedding today."

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey tweeted a message of congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.

"Congratulations @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on your marriage today," the Cabinet minister said.

According to government guidance for England, up to 30 people can attend ceremonies for weddings and civil partnerships at Covid-secure venues that are permitted to open.

Receptions and celebrations are also allowed to include up to 30 people indoors or outdoors, with people working at events not included in that number.

However, children of all ages are included in the limits for both ceremonies and receptions.

Overall, the guidance advises that ceremonies and services "should be concluded in a reasonable time and be limited to those elements to ensure the marriage or civil partnership is valid in law".

Current rules say wedding guests and staff are required to wear face coverings, except when eating or drinking or where exemptions apply.

The government is hoping to lift all limits on weddings from 21 June, but this will depend on the outcome of a social distancing review, the events research programme, as well as the impact of coronavirus variants.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final

Chelsea crowned Champions League winners after beating Manchester City 1-0
Gavin MacLeod

Love Boat star Gavin MacLeod dies aged 90

The Tories saw their lead in the opinion poll cut after Dominic Cummings' allegation

Tory support slashed after Dominic Cummings' explosive attack on PM, poll suggests
Anti-vaxxers clashed with police but were removed from Westfield shortly after

Anti-vaxx protesters clash with police while storming Westfield shopping centre
Indonesia Ferry Accident

All 195 on board safe after Indonesian ferry catches fire

Belarus protests

Belarusians abroad protest against repression under Lukashenko

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is never going to be over': George Floyd's sister urges world to 'keep fighting'

'This is never going to be over': George Floyd's sister urges world to 'keep fighting'
Dave Merritt: 'Usman Khan shouldn't have been on that course'

Dave Merritt: 'Usman Khan shouldn't have been on that course'
Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks

Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks
Rehabilitating extremists 'not impossible,' but requires change of approach, Maajid Nawaz insists

Rehabilitating extremists 'not impossible,' but requires change of approach, Maajid Nawaz insists
Terrorists like Fishmongers' Hall killer 'beyond rehabilitation', intelligence expert claims

Terrorists like Fishmongers' Hall killer 'beyond rehabilitation', intelligence expert claims
James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct

James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London