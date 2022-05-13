Boris to axe 90,000 civil service jobs and save Brits £3.5bn amid cost of living crisis

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson wants to cut the number of civil servants by a fifth and save taxpayers billions in his bid to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The Prime Minister believes slashing the size of the state could help ease the financial burden on households as he demanded ideas from ministers about how to help squeezed Brits.

His comments come as he denied he was out of touch with ordinary people in an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari.

There are about 475,000 civil servants, the largest amount since 2010 – and a new target of cutting 91,000 jobs over two years has been set.

The Daily Mail estimated this could save about £3.5 billion a year, based on the average civil servant salary of £28,100, with National Insurance contributions and pensions adding a further £10,000 in costs.

"We have got to cut the cost of government to reduce the cost of living," Mr Johnson told the newspaper.

"Every pound the Government pre-empts from the taxpayer is money they can spend on their own priorities, on their own lives."

The news follows his insistence to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Wednesday that he was not out of touch with normal Brits, who are facing soaring energy bills and inflation in the shops.

He was unable to tell Nick what the price of a pack of nappies was or what the energy price cap is set at, and would not be drawn on how he was economising.

"I wake up every day thinking about what we can do to help people through this period, just as we helped people through Covid," he said.

Mr Johnson also refused to rule out a windfall tax, demanded by Labour, on the profits of energy giants, raising money that could help people with the financial squeeze.

The Government will try to make savings by allowing staff to leave and freezing recruitment.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told cabinet members in the Stoke cabinet meeting that compulsory redundancies may be needed. Picture: Alamy

However, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the government efficiency minister who has been sharply critical of civil servants working from home, argued during Thursday's cabinet meeting in Stoke that compulsory redundancies may be needed.

Technology such as artificial intelligence and videoconferencing could also allow for fewer employees.

Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA civil servant union, said: "Ultimately they can cut the civil service back to 2016 levels, but they need to decide what the civil service must then stop doing as a consequence.

"Will the Passport Office be cut back? Or the Dept of Health and Social Care?

"Unless they’ve got a serious plan, it's either another headline-grabbing stunt or a reckless slash-and-burn to public services without a thought or care about the consequences."