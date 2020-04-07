Boris Johnson 'stable' and not on a ventilator in intensive care unit

7 April 2020, 13:28 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 13:38

File photo: Boris Johnson is receiving standard oxygen treatment
File photo: Boris Johnson is receiving standard oxygen treatment. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson remains stable and is breathing without assistance in an intensive care unit, a Number 10 spokesman has confirmed.

Boris Johnson was rushed to intensive care last night as his condition worsened.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits.

"He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance.

"He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support."

Mr Johnson has also not been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The spokesman added that the government has a "very clear plan" for responding to the coronavirus pandemic and the mood in government is "determined".

Mr Johnson was originally admitted to St Thomas' on Sunday on the advice of his doctor after continuing to display symptoms of cough and high temperature ten days after testing positive for the virus.

The speed of the Prime Minister's decline has caused palpable shock at Westminster after his symptoms were previously described as "mild".

It has also been revealed by Number 10 that Rishi Sunak will take over prime ministerial duties if Dominic Raab is taken ill with coronavirus while Boris Johnson is incapacitated - the so-called order of "designated survivor".

His spokesman, however, rejected claims that No 10 had sought to hide the seriousness of his condition.

"We have been fully frank with you throughout," the spokesman told reporters.

"We have issued you with regular updates on the Prime Minister's health.

"His condition worsened yesterday afternoon. A decision was taken that he needed to be moved to an intensive care unit at around 7pm.

"We informed you all as soon as was practically possible. We have a commitment to be as transparent as we can be throughout this process."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson breathing without a ventilator in intensive care, Number 10 says

Coronavirus: The European countries beginning to lift lockdown measures

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson is 'far fitter than he looks' and will pull through, says friend

Coronavirus: Queen thanks healthcare workers for 'selfless dedication' in 'testing times'

Coronavirus: One in 14 COVID-19 related deaths not in hospital, figures suggest

The News Explained

Police disperse a group of youngsters from a playground in Kent

Reporting social distancing: Should you report people not following lockdown rules?
What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?
The UK is lagging behind other countries in coronavirus testing

Why is the UK lagging behind other countries on coronavirus testing?
The government has issued an urgent call for a quarter of a million people to register as a volunteer for the NHS to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

How do I register as an NHS volunteer to help tackle coronavirus?
Boris Johnson has announced UK lockdown - but what does this mean?

Coronavirus: what are the rules of Boris Johnson's lockdown and when do they end?