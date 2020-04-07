Boris Johnson 'stable' and not on a ventilator in intensive care unit

File photo: Boris Johnson is receiving standard oxygen treatment. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson remains stable and is breathing without assistance in an intensive care unit, a Number 10 spokesman has confirmed.

Boris Johnson was rushed to intensive care last night as his condition worsened.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits.

"He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance.

"He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support."

Mr Johnson has also not been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The spokesman added that the government has a "very clear plan" for responding to the coronavirus pandemic and the mood in government is "determined".

Mr Johnson was originally admitted to St Thomas' on Sunday on the advice of his doctor after continuing to display symptoms of cough and high temperature ten days after testing positive for the virus.

The speed of the Prime Minister's decline has caused palpable shock at Westminster after his symptoms were previously described as "mild".

It has also been revealed by Number 10 that Rishi Sunak will take over prime ministerial duties if Dominic Raab is taken ill with coronavirus while Boris Johnson is incapacitated - the so-called order of "designated survivor".

His spokesman, however, rejected claims that No 10 had sought to hide the seriousness of his condition.

"We have been fully frank with you throughout," the spokesman told reporters.

"We have issued you with regular updates on the Prime Minister's health.

"His condition worsened yesterday afternoon. A decision was taken that he needed to be moved to an intensive care unit at around 7pm.

"We informed you all as soon as was practically possible. We have a commitment to be as transparent as we can be throughout this process."