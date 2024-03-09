Boris Johnson's wife Carrie reveals daughter, 2, rushed to hospital amid 'grim' family crisis

Boris Johnson's daughter was rushed to hospital after getting hurt at nursery. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson's two-year-old daughter has been rushed to hospital amid a "grim" family crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Johnson's wife, Carrie, revealed their daughter, Romy, got a "pretty deep" cut after falling over at nursery and was taken to hospital to be treated by doctors.

Sharing the update on Instagram, she said things got worse when all three children picked up "some vomiting virus and have been sick multiple times".

Ms Johnson said she had also been suffering with a "stinking cold" at the time and had been looking after the children on her own.

Read more: 'Security comes before anything else': Rishi Sunak urged to boost defence spending 'before it's too late'

Read more: Meghan Markle says she was hit with 'cruel' online abuse during 'sacred' pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet

Carrie shared the update on Instagram. Picture: Social media

"The last 48 hours have been pretty grim here," the 35-year-old said.

"My daughter fell at nursery and needed to go to hospital as the cut was pretty deep and then all three kids have picked up some vomiting virus and have been sick multiple times.

"I'm looking after them on my own while having a stinking cold and also feeling pretty off-colour. A dose of reality on here!"

She later thanked her followers for support, saying: "I think we're coming out the other end of it as Romy is laughing and no one has vomited for a few hours.

"Anyway I just wanted to say thank you for all being so nice. This is such a lovely community on here.

"Everyone has sent really really lovely, kind, supportive, solidarity messages and right back at you all."

Carrie Johnson's latest update on the family. Picture: Social media

In a later update, Ms Johnson revealed that her children were still not completely recovered.

She said she had been up all night with her youngest son, Frank, "as he's still not well".

But the mum-of-three said a neighbour had brought a Peppa Pig table and chair set around for Romy and she was "in her element".

Ms Johnson shares son Wilfred, daughter Romy, and baby Frank with Mr Johnson.