Former Blair adviser condemns Cummings support "The PM spent an hour digging a hole"

By Seán Hickey

A former Labour spin doctor was not impressed by Boris Johnson's support of Dominic Cummings

Lance Price, former adviser to Tony Blair

"would that have been your way to play it?"

"the only way you can draw a line under an individual or a policy go out there with all the facts and be as transparent as possible"

"this was textbook of how not to do it"

"what would you advise" "in not saying that you're convicting him a bit"

"scratching their heads completely unclear why it was acceptable in the PMs eyes it was acceptable for Dominic Cummings to do what he did"

"if any of us did it we'd be rightly criticised for doing it"

"spent the best part of an hour digging a hole"

"later this week the PM will give us new advice on how lockdown would change"

"why would anyone listen to that when theres one rule for the pm and his friends and another rule for the rest of us"

"he cant explain why that is"

"you should never allow yourself to become the story and he has become the story"