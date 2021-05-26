PM did make 'let bodies pile high in their thousands' comment, Cummings claims

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson did say "let the bodies pile high in their thousands" before the November lockdown, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

The prime minister's former key adviser was pressed on whether Mr Johnson was concerned about the number of people dying with coronavirus prior to the second lockdown in England.

He was asked: "Did you hear him (Mr Johnson) say 'let the bodies pile high in their thousands' or 'it's only killing 80-year-olds?"

Mr Cummings replied: "There's been a few different versions of these stories knocking around.

"There was a version of it in the Sunday Times which was not accurate, but the version that the BBC reported was accurate."

Cummings: Barnard Castle was 'complete disaster' that 'undermined public confidence'

Cummings: Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying

He was then asked: "And you heard that (Boris Johnson saying those comments)?"

The former adviser responded: "I heard that in the prime minister's study.

"That was not in September, that was immediately after he finally made the decision to do the lockdown on 31 October."

The revelation comes as Mr Cummings was grilled by MPs on the Science and Technology Committee and Health and Social Care Committee on lessons that could be learned from the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Live: 'Protective ring' around care homes was 'nonsense', Cummings says

Cummings: Officials feared PM would try to be injected with Covid on TV to stop 'panic'

The prime minister has previously strongly denied making the alleged comments and ministers lined up to defend him after they came to light.

Elsewhere, Mr Cummings admitted the Barnard Castle saga was a "complete disaster" that "undermined public confidence" in the government's response to the pandemic.

Addressing the infamous Durham trip last spring, the prime minister's former adviser told the committee that it was "a terrible, terrible, terrible mistake" which he is "extremely sorry about".

Mr Cummings also revealed that he and Mr Johnson did not "tell the full story" about his lockdown trip.

He conceded that he understood why people might think it was "weird" for him to test his eyesight by driving to the attraction, adding that he wished he had "never heard of Barnard Castle and never gone".

"I can only apologise for the whole debacle," he told MPs.