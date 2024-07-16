Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to support Ukraine in one-on-one meeting

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Boris Johnson has urged Donald Trump to back Ukraine in a one-on-one meeting with the US presidential candidate.

The former British Prime Minister said Mr Trump was "on top form" despite the "shameful" attempt to assassinate him over the weekend.

Mr Johnson posted a photo of the encounter on his Twitter, with Mr Trump's right ear still bandaged from the shooting attempt on Saturday evening.

He said: "Great to meet President Trump who is on top form after the shameful attempt on his life.

"We discussed Ukraine and I have no doubt that he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country and defending democracy."

The meeting is said to have lasted around half an hour.

Mr Johnson's words come after the Republican former president announced JD Vance as his running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

Mr Vance has been a high-profile sceptic of America's backing of the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump has also spoken out against US interventionism in the past, and NATO allies are said to be concerned that if he regains the presidency, America's vital backing of the alliance and of Ukraine may falter.

By contrast, Mr Johnson has been a staunch defender of Ukraine both during his time in Downing Street and since then.

Boris Johnson is said to have had good relations with Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson and Mr Trump overlapped as the leaders of their respective countries for about a year.

Mr Johnson was elected Prime Minister in December 2019, with Mr Trump losing the presidency to Joe Biden in November 2020.

The two are said to have enjoyed good relations, despite Mr Johnson criticising Mr Trump while he was mayor of London.

Mr Johnson earlier said it was a "miracle" that Mr Trump survived the attempt on his life.

He said: "As we give thanks for his safety we are reminded once again of the tragic fragility of democracy in the face of violence and unreason.

"Our thoughts are with the president and the Trump family."

Mr Johnson has previously said he would endorse Mr Trump, provided he continues US support for Kyiv.

"If he does the right thing and backs the Ukrainians, and I believe he will, a Trump presidency can be a big win for the world," he wrote in his newspaper column.

Sir Keir Starmer has said his government will work with whoever the next president is, but senior figures were on Tuesday forced to push back against widely criticised remarks by Mr Trump's candidate for vice president.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said she did not "recognise that characterisation" after Mr Trump's running mate JD Vance described Britain under Labour as the first "truly Islamist" country with a nuclear weapon, while Defence Secretary John Healey said the comment was "controversial".