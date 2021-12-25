Rachel Johnson: 'Boris always insisted we followed Covid rules when we met'

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson "dotted every 'I' and crossed every 'T''" when meeting family under Covid regulations, Rachel Johnson has said.

She told Nick Ferrari her brother would insist that people would only gather under the rule of six when that limitation was imposed.

The Prime Minister has fought against a barrage of claims of parties and rule-breaking at Downing Street.

Speaking on the Nick Ferrari Christmas Day Special, journalist Rachel Johnson said: "Can I just say one thing from a personal point of view? Because he is my brother I've had to see him over the course of lockdown and I have to say, every time I've seen him - if it was rule of six he said we can only be six - wherever we are - I mean he dotted every 'I' and he crossed every 'T' - I promise he did so […]

"I don't think that was going on in his own personal life - I think what was going on under his watch looks really bad."

Boris Johnson launched an investigation into claims of a party in December last year, when London was under Covid restrictions, but repeatedly insisted he believes the rules were followed.

His spokeswoman, Allegra Stratton, resigned after she was seen in leaked footage joking about a Christmas party.

But the PM has faced a deluge of other accusations about gatherings at various points during England's lockdowns and tiered restrictions.

These include his appearance at a virtual quiz last December, days before the alleged party, and a photo of him, Carrie Johnson and other staff milling or sitting around the No10 garden with wine and cheese.

He was ridiculed for insisting the latter was a work event.

The Metropolitan Police has opted against investigating party allegations. It referred to its policy of not revisiting alleged Covid rule breaches from a long time ago and saying it has not seen enough evidence to launch an inquiry.

It said it would wait to see if the outcome of a Government investigation, now lead by civil servant Sue Gray, produces material for it to consider.

Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, had been in charge of that investigation but farcically had to step down when it was reported an event was held in his own office, though it was claimed he did not take part in the event.