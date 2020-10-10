Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron hold Brexit talks ahead of October deadline

10 October 2020, 16:56

Emmanuel Macron (R) visited the UK and Boris Johnson (L) in June this year
Emmanuel Macron (R) visited the UK and Boris Johnson (L) in June this year. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have held last-minute Brexit talks as the October deadline looms.

The two leaders spoke via telephone on Saturday afternoon as the clock ticks towards the deadline for striking a Brexit deal.

Mr Johnson told his French counterpart he would "explore every avenue" to secure a future trade settlement but that he was prepared to walk away from the transition period at the end of the year on Australian-style terms with Brussels if necessary.

Both the UK and the 27 European Union (EU) countries have agreed that a deal needs to be struck by the end of October to allow sufficient time for it to be ratified in law.

The British prime minister has previously said he wants a free trade deal agreed upon by the time of next week's EU summit in the Belgian capital on Thursday.

Watch: Jamie Oliver tells James O'Brien his fears for food standards post-Brexit

Read more: Liz Truss working on 'options' in event of no-deal Brexit

A Number 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister... set out the latest state of play in the negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and the EU.

"He confirmed the UK's commitment to exploring every avenue to reach an agreement.

"He underlined that a deal was better for both sides, but also that the UK was prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms if an agreement could not be found.

"The prime minister emphasised that progress must be made in the coming days to bridge the significant gaps, notably in the areas of fisheries and the level playing field, through the process of intensive talks between chief negotiators agreed with the president of the European Commission.

"The leaders agreed to keep in touch on the issue."

Read more: Boris Johnson claims there is 'good deal to be done' with EU

Read more: EU chief calls for Brexit trade talks to 'intensify'

Saturday's exchange came ahead of UK and EU negotiators resuming informal negotiations next week in Brussels, with time running out for agreement on a post-Brexit trade deal.

Lead negotiators Michel Barnier and Lord Frost met on Friday for face-to-face discussions in London.

The two leaders also discussed the coronavirus crisis in their bilateral discussions.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kim Jong-un has claimed North Korea is coronavirus free as he led a military parade

Kim Jong-un claims North Korea is 'Covid-free' during military parade
One police officer was injured after a liquid was sprayed onto a building in Kingsway

Five arrests and police officer injured at London anti-mask protest
Lebanon wildfires

Thousands flee wildfires in Middle East amid heatwave

North Korea military parade

North Korea unveils new weapons at military parade

Armenia Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan say Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails to hold
North Korea Party Anniversary

North Korea celebrates party anniversary

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Over 50,000 people have died in England and Wales

Coronavirus UK: the key statistics you need to know

An employee pulls a pint in the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announces the new furlough scheme

Furlough: Who can apply for Rishi Sunak's new job support scheme?
The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'

'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'
Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears

Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears
Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break public trust in pandemic response

Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break trust in Covid response
Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

Former Tory MP attacks 'draconian' compulsory face mask rules

Former Tory MP attacks 'draconian' compulsory face mask rules
'We're back to March': Ex-Public Health chief fears UK-wide lockdown is imminent

'We're back to March': Ex-Public Health chief fears UK-wide lockdown is imminent

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London