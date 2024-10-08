Exclusive

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has said his 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit' was 'a moment of epic pomposity'.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Johnson said that he liked both Harry and Meghan and the causes they devoted themselves to before 'Megxit'.

It comes after it was revealed that he tried to step in to stop the pair from moving away in January 2020.

Mr Johnson says in his book, Unleashed, that his efforts were "totally hopeless" - as they left for Canada the following day.

"It was a moment of epic pomposity by me," the former PM told Nick.

"I like [Harry] and I like Meghan. I think she was terrific. They came to a Commonwealth event and they both did an absolutely bang-up job on female education. She knew her stuff, she had all the statistics, and he was very good too.

"I’d also seen him being very good at the Invictus Games – the games he organised for disabled veterans."

Boris Johnson joins Nick Ferrari | Watch the full interview

Addressing their 'manly pep talk' at a UK-Africa investment summit, Mr Johnson said: "With ineffable pomposity, I said: 'Harry, do you think you and Meghan really need to go to California? Really?'

"I'm afraid I didn’t get anywhere. I did not avert Megxit, but we did deliver the right form of Brexit."

The meeting came after Harry had delivered a speech saying he and Meghan were leaving with "great sadness" but they felt there was "no other option".

It lasted 20 minutes - with no aides present - as Mr Johnson urged the duke to reconsider his decision.

Prince Harry with Boris at the summit. Picture: Getty

A week earlier Harry, the Queen, Charles and William had met at Sandringham to discuss the move.

But despite the several attempts to change his mind, Harry refused to budge and instead fled to Canada with Meghan.

They then moved to Montecito, California, where they still live with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Boris Johnson's memoir Unleashed is out on October 10.