Boris Johnson: "The Madder Hulk Gets, The Stronger Hulk Gets"
15 September 2019, 08:45
The Prime Minister told The Mail On Sunday that the UK would break out of the EU's "manacles" like the fictional Marvel character.
He explained: "Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be - and that is the case for this country.
"We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done."
He added: "The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets."
Boris Johnson's government are still adamant that the UK will leave on 31st October, with or without a deal.
Recent developments such as the passing of the Benn amendment have, however, left the Prime Minister with fewer options to do so.