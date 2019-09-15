Boris Johnson: "The Madder Hulk Gets, The Stronger Hulk Gets"

Johnson likes the UK to The Hulk. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister told The Mail On Sunday that the UK would break out of the EU's "manacles" like the fictional Marvel character.

He explained: "Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be - and that is the case for this country.

"We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done."

He added: "The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets."

Boris Johnson's government are still adamant that the UK will leave on 31st October, with or without a deal.

Recent developments such as the passing of the Benn amendment have, however, left the Prime Minister with fewer options to do so.