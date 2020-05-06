Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs: Watch in full

Boris Johnson faced Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions for the first time today.

The PM was back at work after recovering from Covid-19 and made his return to the dispatch box to answer questions about the coronavirus crisis.

The day after the UK's death toll overtook Italy to become the worst in Europe, the Prime Minister will have questions to answer about the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also be Boris Johnson's first appearance in the "virtual parliament" with the majority of MPs connecting and asking questions from home during the lockdown.

Dominic Raab has stood in for Mr Johnson for the last two weeks, since parliament returned after the Easter recess.

Watch it live in full at the top of the page.