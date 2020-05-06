Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs: Watch in full

6 May 2020, 08:57 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 12:39

Boris Johnson faced Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions for the first time today.

The PM was back at work after recovering from Covid-19 and made his return to the dispatch box to answer questions about the coronavirus crisis.

The day after the UK's death toll overtook Italy to become the worst in Europe, the Prime Minister will have questions to answer about the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also be Boris Johnson's first appearance in the "virtual parliament" with the majority of MPs connecting and asking questions from home during the lockdown.

Dominic Raab has stood in for Mr Johnson for the last two weeks, since parliament returned after the Easter recess.

Watch it live in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown roadmap: PM says some measures may be eased from Monday

Coronavirus: 'Shielded' Britons could be told to stay at home for longer than 12 weeks, says health secretary

Coronavirus: Heathrow Airport to begin trial of temperature screening technology

Meghan and Harry release charity video for Archie's first birthday

Rory Stewart: Former Tory minister quits London mayoral race

The News Explained

NHS Covid-19 app: Hands on with the new coronavirus tracing app

NHS Covid-19 app: Hands on with the new coronavirus tracing app
It's Raab v Starmer again at PMQs

Raab v Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions: Watch in full

How to make your own facemask

How to make your own coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt
Police have clarified lockdown enforcement

Coronavirus lockdown: Police issue guidance on 'reasonable excuses' for going outside
Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?