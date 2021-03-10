Boris Johnson faces MPs at PMQs - watch live

10 March 2021, 10:44 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 12:34

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is facing MPs at PMQs hours after a committee of MPs issued an alert over the effectiveness of the test and trace system.

The Public Accounts Committee said there was 'no clear evidence' the £37bn Test and Trace system reduced Covid cases.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps disputed this on air this morning on LBC.

Boris Johnson is appearing at PMQs today at midday where he will take questions on the topic.

It comes after schoolchildren were allowed back to classrooms on Monday as part of the first step in the Prime Minister's 'roadmap' out of lockdown.

Watch PMQs live at midday at the top of the page.

