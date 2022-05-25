Boris's birthday bash pictures revealed as Gray report slams failings and drinking in No10

Sue Gray’s full report into lockdown-busting parties at No10 published

New pictures emerge of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case at lockdown breaching events

At party on June 18 2020 someone vomited and two people got into an ‘altercation’

At another party a member of staff accidentally triggered a police panic alarm

Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister boasted "we seem to have got away with" after BYOB garden party

No10 adviser said it would be ‘helpful’ if people didn’t walk around with bottles of wine

Labour and Lib Dems renew calls for PM to stand down

New pictures have emerged of Boris Johnson at lockdown busting Downing St parties. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is to issue a new apology to the nation after Sue Gray's report into lockdown-busting parties was published in full, including photos of the PM, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

In her full report, Sue Gray said many of the events she looked into "should not have been allowed to happen" and blasted the culture at the heart of government during the pandemic.

"The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture," she said.

Ms Gray issued a damning indictment of the culture at No10 during the pandemic, saying: "The whole of the country rose to the challenge.

June 19 2020: A gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday. Picture: Cabinet Office

"Ministers, special advisers and the Civil Service, of which I am proud to be a part, were a key and dedicated part of that national effort. However, as I have noted, a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did."

She criticised "serious failings" that allowed the parties to take place and a culture of "excessive drinking."

She also said some staff "wanted to raise concerns about behaviours they witnessed at work but at times felt unable to do so".

June 19 2020: Boris Johnson next to Rishi Sunak at the PM's birthday gathering. Picture: Cabinet Office

In a series of new images released in the full report, Mr Johnson can be seen in the Cabinet Room for his birthday party celebration in June 2020.

In further images, he can be seen at a November 13 2020 leaving party for departing adviser Lee Cain. He is seen holding a glass, raising it up in a toast and smiling broadly. On the table near him can be seen several open bottles of alcohol.

In the conclusion of her report, Ms Gray says her initial findings from her interim report "still stand".

November 13 2020: a gathering in No10 Downing Street on the departure of special adviser Lee Cain. Picture: Cabinet Office

"Whatever the initial intent, what took place at many of these gatherings and the way in which they developed was not in line with Covid guidance at the time.

"Even allowing for the extraordinary pressures officials and advisers were under, the factual findings of this report illustrate some attitudes and behaviours inconsistent with that guidance."

Boris Johnson will address the nation later this afternoon after PMQs, following the release of the full report.

It is expected he will deliver another apology over his presence at drinks gatherings at No10 during lockdown.

He is expected to say: “I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on.

"I accept full responsibility for my failings. I am humbled by the whole experience.

"We have learned our lesson.”

Officials impacted by the Gray inquiry, including those to be named, were written to ahead of its publication, allowing them to have a chance to respond before it was finalised.

Mr Johnson is scheduled to address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories on Wednesday. He is also due to address the Commons after PMQs.

According to an earlier, shortened version published in January, Ms Gray's investigation analysed events from May 15 2020 to April 16 2021.

The full publication into the parties was sidelined as the Metropolitan Police conducted its own partygate probe, dubbed Operation Hillman.

The force concluded its investigation on May 19, with 126 fines being issued in total to 83 people.

Mr Johnson received one for an event held on his 56th birthday and was told he would face no further action over other gatherings covered by the inquiry.

Earlier this week, two new photographs apparently depicting separate gatherings at Downing Street were published.

Images obtained by ITV appeared to show Mr Johnson raising a toast and drinking wine at a gathering held to mark the departure of former spin doctor Lee Cain on November 13 2020.

The Mirror meanwhile published a picture showing a man standing at a table with nine bottles of wine and prosecco, which was claimed to have been taken at a gathering to mark the final press briefing Mr Johnson's former official spokesman James Slack on November 17 2020.

On Tuesday evening, the BBC broadcast a Panorama programme which featured three anonymous individuals describing in detail what they witnessed at regular rule-breaking events during coronavirus restrictions.

They said events were "every week", with invitations for press office drinks listed in the diary as "Wine-Time Friday".

On Tuesday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote to the acting head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Stephen House to explain the force's decisions over partygate after pictures emerged of Mr Johnson drinking at a gathering for which he was not fined.