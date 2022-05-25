Boris's birthday bash pictures revealed as Gray report slams failings and drinking in No10

25 May 2022, 11:34 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 12:25

  • Sue Gray’s full report into lockdown-busting parties at No10 published
  • New pictures emerge of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case at lockdown breaching events
  • At party on June 18 2020 someone vomited and two people got into an ‘altercation’
  • At another party a member of staff accidentally triggered a police panic alarm
  • Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister boasted "we seem to have got away with" after BYOB garden party
  • No10 adviser said it would be ‘helpful’ if people didn’t walk around with bottles of wine
  • Labour and Lib Dems renew calls for PM to stand down
New pictures have emerged of Boris Johnson at lockdown busting Downing St parties
New pictures have emerged of Boris Johnson at lockdown busting Downing St parties. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is to issue a new apology to the nation after Sue Gray's report into lockdown-busting parties was published in full, including photos of the PM, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

In her full report, Sue Gray said many of the events she looked into "should not have been allowed to happen" and blasted the culture at the heart of government during the pandemic.

"The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture," she said.

Ms Gray issued a damning indictment of the culture at No10 during the pandemic, saying: "The whole of the country rose to the challenge.

READ IN FULL: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday.
June 19 2020: A gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday. Picture: Cabinet Office

"Ministers, special advisers and the Civil Service, of which I am proud to be a part, were a key and dedicated part of that national effort. However, as I have noted, a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did."

She criticised "serious failings" that allowed the parties to take place and a culture of "excessive drinking."

She also said some staff "wanted to raise concerns about behaviours they witnessed at work but at times felt unable to do so".

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday.
June 19 2020: Boris Johnson next to Rishi Sunak at the PM's birthday gathering. Picture: Cabinet Office

In a series of new images released in the full report, Mr Johnson can be seen in the Cabinet Room for his birthday party celebration in June 2020.

In further images, he can be seen at a November 13 2020 leaving party for departing adviser Lee Cain. He is seen holding a glass, raising it up in a toast and smiling broadly. On the table near him can be seen several open bottles of alcohol.

In the conclusion of her report, Ms Gray says her initial findings from her interim report "still stand".

November 13 2020: a gathering in No10 Downing Street on the departure of special adviser Lee Cain
November 13 2020: a gathering in No10 Downing Street on the departure of special adviser Lee Cain. Picture: Cabinet Office

"Whatever the initial intent, what took place at many of these gatherings and the way in which they developed was not in line with Covid guidance at the time.

"Even allowing for the extraordinary pressures officials and advisers were under, the factual findings of this report illustrate some attitudes and behaviours inconsistent with that guidance."

Boris Johnson will address the nation later this afternoon after PMQs, following the release of the full report.

It is expected he will deliver another apology over his presence at drinks gatherings at No10 during lockdown.

He is expected to say: “I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on.

"I accept full responsibility for my failings. I am humbled by the whole experience.

"We have learned our lesson.”

Read more: Sunak to unveil 'cost-of-living rescue package' the day after Sue Gray publishes report

Officials impacted by the Gray inquiry, including those to be named, were written to ahead of its publication, allowing them to have a chance to respond before it was finalised.

Mr Johnson is scheduled to address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories on Wednesday. He is also due to address the Commons after PMQs.

According to an earlier, shortened version published in January, Ms Gray's investigation analysed events from May 15 2020 to April 16 2021.

The full publication into the parties was sidelined as the Metropolitan Police conducted its own partygate probe, dubbed Operation Hillman.

The force concluded its investigation on May 19, with 126 fines being issued in total to 83 people.

Mr Johnson received one for an event held on his 56th birthday and was told he would face no further action over other gatherings covered by the inquiry.

Earlier this week, two new photographs apparently depicting separate gatherings at Downing Street were published.

Images obtained by ITV appeared to show Mr Johnson raising a toast and drinking wine at a gathering held to mark the departure of former spin doctor Lee Cain on November 13 2020.

The Mirror meanwhile published a picture showing a man standing at a table with nine bottles of wine and prosecco, which was claimed to have been taken at a gathering to mark the final press briefing Mr Johnson's former official spokesman James Slack on November 17 2020.

On Tuesday evening, the BBC broadcast a Panorama programme which featured three anonymous individuals describing in detail what they witnessed at regular rule-breaking events during coronavirus restrictions.

They said events were "every week", with invitations for press office drinks listed in the diary as "Wine-Time Friday".

On Tuesday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote to the acting head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Stephen House to explain the force's decisions over partygate after pictures emerged of Mr Johnson drinking at a gathering for which he was not fined.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday.

The nine damning pictures from Sue Gray's final Partygate report

Live
Boris Johnson has received Sue Gray's highly-anticipated Partygate report.

Watch live: Boris to issue apology as scale of lockdown-breaking in No10 laid bare

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Irma Garcia's nephew shared a tribute to his aunt, who was killed in the Texas shooting

Teacher gunned down in Texas school shooting 'sacrificed herself to save pupils', says nephew
Tennis legend Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Top US basketball coach Steve Kerr (right) condemned gun violence in his pre-game speech following the Texas school shooting.

'When will we do something?': Top basketball coach slams 'pathetic' gun control after shooting
Boris Johnson has been given Sue Gray’s full report

Downing St handed Sue Gray’s full report on lockdown-busting parties as PM plans apology

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as huge train strike looms

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as crippling train strike looms

Salvador Ramos shot dead 19 children at a school in Texas after revealing his plans in chilling Instagram posts

'Bullied' Texas school gunman Salvador Ramos 'bought guns for his 18th birthday'

Mikhail Kasyanov said Putin's generals were afraid to give him bad news

Generals 'afraid to give Putin bad news,' Russia's former PM tells LBC

Nicola Sturgeon has passed a milestone in Scottish devolution.

Sturgeon becomes Scotland's longest serving First Minister - but what has she achieved?

The Government has approved the sale of Chelsea FC to a consortium led by Todd Boehly

Chelsea FC takeover approved by government as Todd Boehly gets green light

Ten-year-old Amerie Jo Garza (left) was "shot dead while calling 911" by gunman Salvador Ramos (top right), her grandmother said.

Heroic girl, 10, 'shot dead calling 911' as Texas gunman kills 21 in school massacre

The Government is set to unveiled new plans to help people during the cost-of-living crisis

Sunak to unveil 'cost-of-living rescue package' the day after Sue Gray publishes report

A 62-year-old died after he was bit by an American Bully dog

'Worst day of my life': Owner of American Bulldog which fatally bit man, 62, speaks out

Nineteen students and two teachers have been killed at an elementary school in Texas by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos

First victims pictured in Texas primary school shooting that killed 19 kids and 2 teachers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gas pipeline

Hungary proposes removing Russian oil embargo from EU summit agenda
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine says Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions before talks can happen
Ferdinand Marcos Jr, centre, raises hands

Marcos Jr proclaimed next president of Philippines after landslide election win
Kim Jong Un

North Korea ‘fires suspected ICBM and two other missiles into sea’
A building ruined by shelling

Russian shelling ‘kills six civilians’ in Donbas region

Relatives hug outside school

Biden demands gun control after 19 children killed in US school shooting
Pakistan police

Roadblocks set up in Pakistani capital to thwart Imran Khan rally
Brian Kemp

Trump suffers stinging losses in Georgia Republican contests

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Centre

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children

In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, debris hangs from the Metropol building

Iran building collapse kills 14 as mayor and others detained

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

UK News

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth
'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal
Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 24/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct
'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes
Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London