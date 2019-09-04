Boris Johnson Grilled In Prime Minister's Questions: Watch From Midday

On the day that he is to call a snap General Election, Boris Johnson will face questions from the House of Commons in Prime Minister's Questions.

It's sure to be a classic - with the Prime Minister accusing Jeremy Corbyn of being scared of a General Election.

Labour have been demanding a General Election for two years, but now insist that the offer is a trap to dissolve parliament and will vote against it.

