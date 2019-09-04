Boris Johnson Grilled In Prime Minister's Questions: Watch From Midday

4 September 2019, 10:09

On the day that he is to call a snap General Election, Boris Johnson will face questions from the House of Commons in Prime Minister's Questions.

It's sure to be a classic - with the Prime Minister accusing Jeremy Corbyn of being scared of a General Election.

Labour have been demanding a General Election for two years, but now insist that the offer is a trap to dissolve parliament and will vote against it.

Watch the full session live here.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Iran to free seven crew from detained British-flagged ship Stena Impero

Hong Kong leader to withdraw controversial extradition bill

New Zealand bus crash: Five tourists killed after vehicle rolls over near Rotorua

Hurricane Dorian death toll rises as storm bears down on US coast

Murder inquiry after teen stabbed to death in east London

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know