Boris Johnson grilled by MPs on coronavirus in PMQs: Watch in full

Boris Johnson will be grilled by MPs over the government's response to the coronavirus crisis in Prime Minister's Questions - and you can watch it live.

The Prime Minister will take questions from all opposition leaders - in what will be Jeremy Corbyn's last PMQs session as Labour leader.

It is the first PMQs since the UK went into lockdown on Monday evening, but there are still some questions about why construction sites are still open.

And while the government has stepped in to help people and businesses affected by coronavirus, there is still no help for self-employed people.

Watch PMQs live right here from midday.