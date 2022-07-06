Boris hints he could trigger General Election and insists he'll still be PM tomorrow

Johnson’s government hit by 27 resignations in less than 24-hours

Newly appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi says he still 'trusts' PM on LBC

PM’s leadership rocked by series of resignations last night

Michael Gove 'tells Boris Johnson to resign'

No10 indicates PM determined to continue in office

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson insisted "of course" he will still be Prime Minister tomorrow when grilled by MPs on his crumbling leadership position, and hinted at triggering a General Election if MPs don't respect him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Johnson, appearing before the Parliamentary Liaison Committee on Wednesday, said "of course" he will still be leading the country tomorrow despite a wave of Tory MP resignations.

He was asked by MP Angus MacNeil "will you be Prime Minister tomorrow?", to which he replied: "Of course, Mc MacNeil. I am here, rather than giving any running commentary on my own career, I'm here to talk about what the Government is doing."

And after minutes of pressure from members of the Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson suggested he could trigger a General Election if his MPs are "so crazy" as to not respect the "substantial mandate" given to him by the electorate in 2019.

Mr Johnson faces increasing pressure to step down as PM following his grovelling apology for appointing former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher - who has still not resigned as MP.

He appeared before the parliamentary liaison committee on Wednesday where he was questioned on his leadership and his knowledge of groping allegations against the former deputy chief whip.

Read more: Now Gove 'tells Boris Johnson to quit' as five Tories sign resignation letters at once

Read more: Full list of Tory MPs who have quit Boris Johnson's govt in less than 24 hours

Tory MP Huw Merriman even tweeted a letter of no-confidence in Boris Johnson while sat across from him in the committee meeting.

It comes as more than 30 Tory MPs resigned from Mr Johnson's government, calling on the PM to step down in the best interests of the country.

The mass exodus kicked off on Tuesday evening after Mr Johnson issued a grovelling apology to MPs, saying it was a "mistake" to have appointed Pincher following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The first to resign was Health Secretary Sajid Javid, followed closely by Chancellor Rishi Sunak - two senior members of Mr Johnson's Cabinet.

Mr Javid, in his resignation speech in the Commons on Wednesday, said "enough is enough".

A number of ministers followed suit, including education minister Will Quince, who was sent out on TV to defend the PM on Monday.

In his resignation letter he said Downing Street briefings "have now been found to be inaccurate".

See a full list of those who resigned here.

This story is being updated, more follows...