Boris Johnson to boost UK's cyber military capability

14 March 2021, 11:14

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the outcome of the government's Integrated Review on foreign and defence policy this week.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the outcome of the government's Integrated Review on foreign and defence policy this week. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Britain's cyber capability is expected to be bolstered this week as part of plans for the most significant overhaul of the UK's strategic posture since the Cold War.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson will announce the outcome of the government's far-ranging Integrated Review on foreign and defence policy to Parliament.

Part of its remit has been to consider how the armed forces need to adapt to the changing face of warfare, with a new focus on cyber and military.

Read more: Boris Johnson warns allies to strengthen defences to meet modern 'rigours'

The prime minister is expected to commit to take a "full-spectrum" approach to cyber, including plans for a "cyber corridor" across the north of England - where the headquarters of the new National Cyber Force (NCF) will be based.

The NCF, created last year to transform the UK's capacity to conduct targeted offensive cyber operations, brings together personnel from defence and intelligence agencies under a unified command.

Read more: British army 'could include 30,000 robots by 2030s', says top general

The government says it hopes the cyber proposal will drive growth in the digital, defence and technology sectors outside London and create new partnerships between the state, cyber sector and universities in the region.

Ahead of his commons statement, Mr Johnson said: "Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago.

"We need to build up our cyber capability so we can grasp the opportunities it presents while ensuring those who seek to use its powers to attack us and our way of life are thwarted at every turn.

"Our new, full-spectrum approach to cyber will transform our ability to protect our people, promote our interests around the world and make the lives of British people better every day."

Read more: Military should step up ‘more often’ in UK crisis response, General Sir Nick Carter tells LBC

Read more: MPs 'extremely frustrated' by Ministry of Defence's failure to control budget

However, ahead of Tuesday's announcement, the Commons Defence Committee have warned a series of botched tank procurement programmes mean the army has been left with an armoured fighting vehicle fleet facing "mass obsolescence".

In a scathing report - entitled "Obsolescent and outgunned - the MPs said any "artillery duel" between a modern British and Russian division is "likely to end one way - and not necessarily to the British Army's advantage".

The committee said whatever the outcome of the Integrated Review, the army needs to regain its "credibility" as it currently lacks sufficient armoured capability to make an "effective contribution" to Nato deterrence.

Read more: PM unveils £16.5bn boost for military with 'energy weapons' on ships and vehicles

The British Army's ageing tanks and armoured vehicles are likely to find themselves outgunned and overmatched in any conflict with Russian forces, MPs have warned.
The British Army's ageing tanks and armoured vehicles are likely to find themselves outgunned and overmatched in any conflict with Russian forces, MPs have warned. Picture: PA

Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood said the MoD has allowed the Army's armoured fighting vehicles capability "to atrophy at an astounding and alarming rate".

He added: "A mixture of bureaucratic procrastination, military indecision, financial mismanagement and general ineptitude has led to a severe and sustained erosion of our military capabilities.

"This will have a profound and potentially devastating impact on our ability to respond to threats from adversaries.

"Whilst the defence landscape is certainly shifting, traditional warfare remains a very real and frightening possibility, and one for which we must be fully prepared."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Patsy Stevenson was arrested on the ground at Clapham Common on Saturday evening

Woman arrested on ground at Sarah Everard vigil 'not surprised' at how police treated her
Protests in Yangon, Myanmar

At least four shot dead during Myanmar anti-coup protests

Priti Patel's policing bill is coming under intense scrutiny after the "disproportionate" policing of a Sarah Everard vigil on Saturday.

Labour to vote against Priti Patel's 'disproportionate' anti-protest bill
Jess Phillips told LBC she does not think the UK is safe for women

'The UK is not safe for women', Labour's Jess Phillips tells LBC
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court on new charges on Sunday, having been held in Iran since 2016.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in court on new propaganda charges
Ireland's deputy CMO said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be temporarily suspended

Ireland should suspend Oxford-AstraZeneca jab over clotting concerns, health chief says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory Minister grilled over proposed bill 'diminishing' right to protest

Tory Minister grilled over Policing Bill 'diminishing' right to protest
Baroness Floella Benjamin told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday she is calling for age verification rules on porn sites to be implemented.

Porn age verification needed to tackle 'conveyor belt of sexual predators', baroness tells LBC
'How dare you!': Furious row with caller questioning Clapham vigil

'How dare you!': Furious row with caller questioning Clapham vigil
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

David Lammy: Meghan and Harry racism debate 'lacks sophistication'

David Lammy: Meghan and Harry racism debate 'lacks sophistication'
'Predatory' kerb crawling be made illegal, demands mother of House of Commons

'Predatory' kerb crawling must be made illegal, demands mother of House of Commons

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London