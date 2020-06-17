Boris Johnson involved in crash outside parliament after protester darts out in front of convoy

17 June 2020, 15:20 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 15:33

By Megan White

Boris Johnson has been involved in a minor accident after a protester jumped in front of his convoy as it left the gates of Parliament.

The protester was in the road outside the Palace of Westminster as Mr Johnson's convoy left following Prime Minister's Questions.

The Prime Minister was not injured during the incident, in which his Jaguar was forced to stop, with an escorting Range Rover running into the back of it.

A protester leapt in front of the Prime Minister's official car
A protester leapt in front of the Prime Minister's official car. Picture: PA

A man, who was thought to have been demonstrating about Turkey's operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, was taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers after the incident.

The PM's vehicle was involved in a minor shunt outside parliament
The PM's vehicle was involved in a minor shunt outside parliament. Picture: PA

A Number 10 spokesman confirmed the car was Mr Johnson's, adding: "I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured."

The spokesman confirmed Mr Johnson was travelling in the car at the time.

