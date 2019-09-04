Boris Johnson To Jeremy Corbyn: "Call An Election, You Great Big Girl's Blouse"
4 September 2019, 13:10
Boris Johnson appeared to call Jeremy Corbyn a "big girl's blouse" during a heated Prime Minister's Question session.
The Prime Minister responded to claims by the Labour leader that he was avoiding scrutiny by leaning over the dispatch box and shouting: "Call an election, you great big girl's blouse.
That followed a further insult, in which he labelled Mr Corbyn "a chlorinated chicken".
Speaking about Labour's Brexit position, Mr Johnson said: "I know he is worried about Free Trade Agreements, but there's only one chlorinated chicken I can see in this house and he's on that bench."
It was the preamble to a Commons showdown this afternoon, as Boris Johnson calls for a snap election, while Jeremy Corbyn looks set to block the bid.