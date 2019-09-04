Boris Johnson To Jeremy Corbyn: "Call An Election, You Great Big Girl's Blouse"

4 September 2019, 13:10

Boris Johnson appeared to call Jeremy Corbyn a "big girl's blouse" during a heated Prime Minister's Question session.

The Prime Minister responded to claims by the Labour leader that he was avoiding scrutiny by leaning over the dispatch box and shouting: "Call an election, you great big girl's blouse.

That followed a further insult, in which he labelled Mr Corbyn "a chlorinated chicken".

Speaking about Labour's Brexit position, Mr Johnson said: "I know he is worried about Free Trade Agreements, but there's only one chlorinated chicken I can see in this house and he's on that bench."

It was the preamble to a Commons showdown this afternoon, as Boris Johnson calls for a snap election, while Jeremy Corbyn looks set to block the bid.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Boris Johnson swears in Commons as he calls for 15 October election

Shamima Begum: Police lose bid to seize notes about IS bride from British journalists

Huawei accuses US of cyber attacks as it prepares to launch new phone

Police get facial recognition go ahead in world-first case

Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan ultras deny chants against their own player were racist

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know