PM to lay out roadmap for easing lockdown over coming months on 22 February, No10 confirms

12 February 2021, 12:52 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 13:23

Boris Johnson will lay out the roadmap for easing lockdown over the coming months on 22 February
Boris Johnson will lay out the roadmap for easing lockdown over the coming months on 22 February. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson will lay out his roadmap for easing lockdown over the coming months on 22 February, Downing Street has confirmed.

The plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown in England will be set out in 10 days after some Tory MPs expressed concern that the timetable may have slipped back further.

A No10 spokesman said: "On 22 February, we will set out a gradual and phased approach towards easing the restrictions in a sustainable way."

Concerns of a delay among Tory lockdown-sceptics were raised on Thursday when the prime minister's official spokesman said: "We've been clear we will publish the road map on the week of the 22nd."

On Friday, the No10 spokesman did not rule out that one option being considered is social distancing being maintained until the autumn.

Read more: UK economy fell by 9.9% in 2020 - largest annual slump on record

Explained: When does lockdown end? Start and finish date revealed

"The latest data and evidence clearly shows that we remain in a difficult situation with the pressure on the NHS still very significant.

"We keep the latest data and evidence under constant review and on 22 February we will be setting out our plan to reopen schools and gradually reopening our economy and society," he said.

England's third national lockdown began in early January following a significant rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

All schools and non-essential retail have been closed since, while members of the public were once again told to work from home.

This story is being updated...

