Defiant Boris vows to carry on after ‘tough night’ for Tories in local elections

Boris Johnson has vowed to carry on after a number of Tory losses in the local elections. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A defiant Boris Johnson has vowed to carry on as he took responsibility for the "tough night" of local elections for the Conservative party.

Speaking from a school in Uxbridge and south Ruislip, Mr Johnson said voters in the local election have sent a "message" to ministers to concentrate on the issues that matter to them, such as the cost of living crisis.

He admitted the Conservatives endured a "tough night" in England, after losing three London Tory strongholds; Westminster, Wandsworth and Barnet.

"The big lesson from this is that this is a message from voters that what they want us to do above all - one, two and three - is focus on the big issues that matter to them, taking the country forward, making sure we fix the post-Covid aftershock, get us all through the economic aftershocks in the way we got through Covid, fix the energy supply issues, that's where the inflationary spike is coming, and keep going with our agenda of high wage, high skill jobs," he said.

He added: "That is what we are focused on."

He was pressed by reporters on whether he takes responsibility for the results, to which he replied: "Of course".

Boris Johnson visits a school after the local elections in London. Picture: Alamy

The Tory leader, who has faced calls to resign, said his party received a "mix set" of results.

"We had a tough night in some parts of the country but on the other hand in other parts of the country you are still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains in places that haven't voted Conservative for a long time, if ever."

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks to supporters outside StoneX Stadium in Barnet, London after the party clinched victory in Barnet. Picture: Alamy

After a campaign dominated by sleaze and Partygate, the Conservatives lost the strongholds of Wandsworth and Westminster - which they have held since 1978 and 1964 respectively - to Labour.

Labour also seized Barnet, in north London, and Southampton, while West Oxfordshire and Worcester went to no overall control.

A number of results are still yet to come through - with counting expected to continue into the afternoon.

Furious local Conservative leaders have already been turning on the Prime Minister, ordering Mr Johnson to "look in the mirror" and consider whether he should stay.

The Conservative leader in Barnet, Daniel Johnson, blamed the cost of living crisis and partygate for Conservative losses, describing them as a "perfect storm".

