Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has revealed how he was drafted in to have a 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in a bid to stop 'Megxit'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former PM was called in to stop Harry from stepping back from royal duties and moving away with Meghan in January 2020.

Writing in his new memoir, Unleashed, Mr Johnson said his efforts were "totally hopeless" - as the duke left for Canada the following day.

Mr Johnson recalled: "There was a ridiculous business when they made me try to persuade Harry to stay. Kind of manly pep talk. Totally hopeless."

He said the meeting took place during a UK-Africa investment summit, which was also one of Harry's final appearances as a working royal.

Read more: Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private

Read more: Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

It came after Harry had delivered a speech saying he and Meghan were leaving with "great sadness" but they felt there was "no other option".

The meeting lasted 20 minutes - with no aides present - as Mr Johnson urged the duke to reconsider his decision.

Prince Harry with Boris at the summit. Picture: Getty

A friend told the Mail, which is serialising the memoir ahead of its release, that Mr Johnson praised Harry's efforts with the Invictus Games and Meghan's work on the education of women and girls in developing countries.

"He thought they were a great asset to UK plc and it was a real shame they were leaving when they were doing such great work," the friend said.

"It was a man-to-man conversation, they were totally alone. But Harry wasn't for turning – he was unpersuadable by that point.

"Boris succeeded in delivering Brexit but even he couldn't stop Megxit."

A week earlier Harry, the Queen, Charles and William had met at Sandringham to discuss the move.

But despite the several attempts to change his mind, Harry refused to budge and instead fled to Canada with Meghan.

They then moved to Montecito, California, where they still live with their children, Archie and Lilibet.