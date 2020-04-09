Breaking News

Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care and is in "extremely good spirits"

PM out of Intensive Care Unit. Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care and is in "extremely good spirits", a No 10 spokesperson has confirmed.

The spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

"He is in extremely good spirits."

No further updates are expected from No 10 and St Thomas' Hospital this evening.

This story is being updated...