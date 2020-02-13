Boris Johnson should 'fess up' over who paid for holiday, Labour say

Boris Johnson went on holiday following his General Election landslide win. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has been urged to 'fess up' over who paid for his £15,000 Caribbean holiday with girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

According to the MPs' register of interests, the accommodation was paid for by Tory Party donor, David Ross, the co-founder of Carphone Warehouse.

But a spokesman for Mr Ross has told the Daily Mail newspaper he did not pay for the stay and only helped arrange it.

Labour's shadow minister for the cabinet office, Jon Trickett, said Mr Johnson "must come clean" about the money, adding that if he does not, Parliament's standards watchdog "should step in".

The entry in the Common's register of interests said: "Accommodation for a private holiday for my partner and me, value £15,000."

A spokesman for the Grimsby-born businessman told the newspaper: "Boris Johnson did not stay in David Ross's house.

"Boris wanted some help to find somewhere in Mustique, David called the company who run all the villas and somebody had dropped out.

"So Boris got the use of a villa that was worth £15,000, but David Ross did not pay any monies whatsoever for this."

The Opposition has called on the PM to provide answers or face an inquiry. Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office Jon Trickett said: "Boris Johnson must come clean about who has paid for his luxury trip.

"If he fails to do so, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards should step in and make him fess up.

"The public deserves to know who is paying for their Prime Minister’s jaunts."

The private holiday lasted from December 26 to January 5, according to the entry in the register.

A Number 10 spokeswoman confirmed: "All transparency requirements have been followed, as set out in the register of members' financial interests."