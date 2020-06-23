Boris Johnson to announce new lockdown plans: Watch live from 12.30

23 June 2020, 11:08

Boris Johnson is announcing the latest update in the lockdown rules in England - and is expected to reveal when pubs and restaurants can re-open.

The Prime Minister is also expected to confirm in the Commons later that pubs, restaurants, cinemas and museums will be able to reopen from the 4th July.

He is also widely predicted to reduce the two-metre social distancing rule to 1 metre.

Much of the focus has been on the hospitality sector - with detailed guidance due on how pubs, bars and restaurants can start gradually to re-open from July 4. However it is now expected there will be guidance for sections of the arts and cultural sector on how they can welcome back visitors under the latest stage of the Government's road map for lifting the lockdown.

Boris Johnson is to announce new lockdown rules
Boris Johnson is to announce new lockdown rules. Picture: PA

A No 10 source said: "We are only able to move forward this week because the vast majority of people have taken steps to control the virus.

"But the more we open up, the more important it is that everyone follows the social distancing guidelines. We will not hesitate to reverse these steps if it is necessary to stop the virus running out of control."

