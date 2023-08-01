Boris Johnson ‘not looking likely’ to appear on I’m A Celeb after talks with TV bosses

Boris Johnson was reportedly in talks to appear on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has been in talks to enter the I’m A Celeb jungle, according to reports.

The former PM is expected to turn it down - despite pushing for a deal that is thought to have dwarfed the fee paid to former health secretary Matt Hancock.

A source told The Mirror: “He’s not looking likely. The truth is he doesn’t need the cash as much as he did before.”

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley appeared on the show in 2017.

Last June Boris formally stood down as an MP - to pre-empt a damning verdict from the Commons privileges committee over whether he misled parliament over lockdown-breaking parties.

His departure came nine months after he resigned as PM after a Downing Street rebellion sparked after Downing Street admitted the PM knew about allegations of inappropriate behaviour against disgraced former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher in 2019 - but he still appointed him in February and sent ministers out to defend him.

Matt Hancock received £320,000 for his appearance but said he wasn’t ‘primarily’ on the show for the money.

He donated £10,000 of his fee to charities, saying he gave a ‘decent sum’ to good causes.