Boris Johnson says people cannot meet up indoors even if they are vaccinated

2 April 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 2 April 2021, 16:16

Boris Johnson has committed to vaccinating all the over 50s’ with a first dose by April 15th.
Boris Johnson has committed to vaccinating all the over 50s’ with a first dose by April 15th. . Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Boris Johnson has said people cannot meet up with their friends and families indoors, even if they are all vaccinated.

Responding to question from the public in a twitter video, the Prime Minister said: “I’m afraid the answer is no, because we are not yet at that stage, we are still very much in a world where you can only meet outdoors.”

The Prime Minister said they are not entirely sure Covid-19 vaccines remove the risk of transmission.

He added: “Even though your friends and family members may be vaccinated, the vaccines are not giving 100% protection and that’s why we just need to be cautious."

Boris Johnson explained: “We do not think that they entirely reduce or remove the risk of transmission."

People in England can now meet up with friends and family outdoors. This can be as two households, or under the rule of six.

“Outside is much safer than indoors as far as spreading the virus goes”, Boris Johnson said.

In terms of the vaccine rollout, he said: “We are prioritising people more now who need their second vaccine dose. That is because we want to build up their defences to give them the maximum possible protection, and we are at the same time targeting the remainder of the over 50s and the vulnerable who have not yet had their first dose”.

Boris Johnson has committed to vaccinating all the over 50s’ with a first dose by April 15th.

He added that the government will be keeping the question of whether the public will need annual boosters to their vaccines, under review.

The vaccines may need to be tweaked to deal with potential new variants, he said.

Boris Johnson is set to give an update on Easter Monday on the next steps out of England's lockdown.

He is expected to cover lockdown, travel and the issues around Covid-19 passports.

In this briefing he will also likely confirm the reopening on pub gardens on April 12 and expand on his lockdown roadmap.

