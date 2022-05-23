Boris Johnson pictured raising a glass at Downing Street party during lockdown

23 May 2022, 16:31 | Updated: 23 May 2022, 17:27

Boris Johnson was pictured raising a glass in Downing Street.
Boris Johnson was pictured raising a glass in Downing Street. Picture: ITV News

By Sophie Barnett

Leaked photos show Boris Johnson drinking and raising a glass at a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the images, obtained by ITV News, the Prime Minister is seen raising a glass with colleagues at No10, with several bottles of wine spotted on one table.

The four photos cast fresh doubt on Mr Johnson's defence that he was unaware of rule-breaking during the pandemic.

ITV's UK Editor Paul Brand tweeted an image showing the Prime Minister surrounded by a group of people, whose faces are blurred.

They appear to be at a leaving do for Downing Street’s then Director of Communications Lee Cain, ITV said.

Eight people are pictured standing closely together, as well as the photographer.

Read more: No 10 admits it initiated controversial meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Boris Johnson pictured raising a glass at a Downing Street party on November 13 2020.
Boris Johnson pictured raising a glass at a Downing Street party on November 13 2020. Picture: ITV News

The Prime Minister previously denied a party happened in Downing Street on November 13.

Mr Johnson told the Commons on December 1 2021 that "all the rules were followed at all times".

And on the 8th December, he again told MPs: “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”, before stating in a Downing Street press conference later that day that, “all the evidence I can see is that people in this building have stayed within the rules".

In one of the pictures sits the Prime Minister's red box, and on the table next to him are two bottles of champagne or cava, four bottles of wine and half a bottle of gin.

Boris Johnson has been pictured at a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street on November 13 2020.
Boris Johnson has been pictured at a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street on November 13 2020. Picture: ITV News

The party was reportedly held eight days after England was plunged into a second lockdown in November 2020.

At that time, parties with people outside of your household were banned. Eight days earlier England had been put back into strict lockdown due to soaring cases of Covid-19.

Boris Johnson was not fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending this event. He received one fine for his birthday party organised by wife Carrie, who was also fined alongside the Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

A spokesman for No10 said: “The Cabinet Office and the Met Police have had access to all information relevant to their investigations, including photographs."

Labour has accused the Prime Minister of "repeatedly breaking the law" following the leak, saying he "lied" to the public.

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said: "While the British public were making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law.

“Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking – there’s no doubt now, he lied. Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.

“The Prime Minister has demeaned his office. The British people deserve better. While Labour has a plan for tackling the cost-of-living crisis, Tory MPs are too busy defending the indefensible actions of Boris Johnson.”

The bombshell pictures have been leaked ahead of the release of Sue Gray's Partygate report into parties in Downing Street.

The report is expected to be published as soon as tomorrow.

It comes amid an ongoing row over who initiated a "secret meeting" between the top civil servant and the Prime Minister.

The pair controversially met to discuss the report's progress while it was being drafted.

Mr Johnson is facing calls to explain the meeting, while over the weekend No 10 and Ms Gray's office both denied proposing it.

Fresh pictures have emerged of Boris Johnson at a lockdown-breaking party at No10 in November 2020.
Fresh pictures have emerged of Boris Johnson at a lockdown-breaking party at No10 in November 2020. Picture: ITV News

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi repeatedly said he did not know who called it, while Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke insisted this morning that Ms Gray instigated it.

However, this afternoon the PM's official spokesman admitted it was first suggested by No 10 officials.

He said "it was suggested it may be helpful to have that meeting" but insisted this was not a request from Mr Johnson.

The "technical request" for a meeting then came from Ms Gray's office, he added.

Parliament’s Privileges Committee is due to begin an investigation into whether the Prime Minister knowingly misled MPs by denying any knowledge of the parties.

Doing so would break the ministerial code and normally be a resigning matter.

More follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The blaze in Chapel Street broke out on Sunday morning

Ten puppies and two dogs killed after fire engulfs a cannabis farm flat

Breaking
There are now 57 cases of monkeypox in the UK

Number of monkeypox cases in England triples to 56 as Scotland confirms first case

Fourteen security staff at Croydon University Hospital have been arrested after they allegedly "roughed up" members of the public.

Fourteen hospital security staff arrested after 'roughing up' public

Imran Ahmad Khan has been jailed for 18 months

Ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting boy

Sue Gray's Partygate report is expected to be published in the coming days

No 10 admits it initiated controversial meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt at the beginning of the war, Ukraine has claimed.

Putin survived assassination attempt just days into war, Ukraine says

dafdsvsvav

Pictured: Stunning Chelsea Flower Show centrepieces battling for gardening’s most coveted title
Mendy denied a string of sexual offences

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to nine sex offences

Islington Council has shared a poster claiming three-month-old babies can have racial biases

Children as young as three months old can be racially biased, London council claims

A zoo contractor had his finger bitten off by a lion

Watch: Zookeeper's finger ripped off by lion after he sticks hand through fencing

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

“Where you from?” What makes this question so important? Why do people ask it and why is it interesting to them?

‘Where you from?’ LBC podcast asks how backgrounds shape some of today’s household names

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

Vadim Shishimarin was given life in prison

Russian sergeant jailed for life after murdering civilian in first war crime trial

Abertillery Learning Community, a school in South Wales, has closed "on health and safety grounds" after an 11-year-old boy lost his finger "fleeing bullies".

School closed on 'health and safety grounds' after boy, 11, loses finger 'fleeing bullies'

A large strike involving thousands of staff is due to be called

RMT to call crippling 24-hour London Underground strike for day after Jubilee weekend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Williams, left centre, is embraced by his lawyer Irving Cohen after his murder conviction is vacated

New York City to pay millions to man wrongly convicted of 1996 murder
Children are silhouetted against a pond at a park

Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children

Robert Golob

Slovenia names liberal leader Robert Golob as PM designate

David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme

World Food Programme chief urges billionaires like Musk and Bezos ‘to step up’
New French minister of solidarity Damien Abad

New French government pledges ‘zero tolerance’ for sexual abuse
People push an auto rickshaw through a flooded road as a school boy rides his bicycle behind in the Bagha area in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Monday May 23 2022

Deluges of rain flood parts of India and Bangladesh

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday May 23 2022

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more sanctions on Russia during speech in Davos
Refugees waiting for transportation after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, in March

UN refugee agency: Number of displaced tops 100 million for first time
Police officers guard the entrance of the Qatar embassy on Monday May 23 2022 in Paris

Guard at Qatari Embassy in Paris killed in attack

New French minister of solidarity Damien Abad

Minister in new French government denies rape claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer
Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot
'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes
Cross Question 23/05

Cross Question 23/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban
'I don't like things being banned!'

'I don't like things being banned!': Anne Robinson says wolf whistling shouldn't be made illegal
Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue

Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue
'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey clashes with RMT unionist over Jubilee tube strike

'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey grills RMT unionist on Jubilee tube strike
Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food
'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police