Boris on the brink: PM reshuffles Cabinet after Sunak and Javid quit

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit within minutes of each other plunging the Cabinet into chaos. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has been left desperately trying to save his premiership after a pair of Cabinet resignations and a series of Government exits.

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor on Tuesday, alongside Sajid Javid who resigned as Health Secretary, in a move that came just as the Prime Minister was being forced into a humiliating apology to address the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

The pair were swiftly replaced on Tuesday night, with Nadhim Zahawi promoted to be the new Chancellor and Steve Barclay becoming Health Secretary.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan also took on a fresh role, replacing Mr Zahawi as Education Secretary.

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid - both potential leadership rivals - offered sharp criticisms of Mr Johnson in their resignation letters.

Mr Javid said he "can no longer continue in good conscience", adding: "I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their Government. The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

"Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

"Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree.

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too."

Mr Sunak said that the "public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously", adding that "our approaches are fundamentally too different".

He added: "I firmly believe the public are ready to hear that truth. Our people know that if something is too good to be true then it's not true. They need to know that whilst there is a path to a better future, it is not an easy one...

"I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this."

Both Mr Zahawi and Mr Barclay will not be short of challenges as they step into their new roles, with Mr Javid and Mr Sunak leaving behind the crippling cost of living crisis and NHS backlogs which have caused chaos for Brits.

Mr Zahawi will also be charged with putting together a crucial autumn Budget as inflation bites while Mr Barclay will be juggling his fresh responsibilities with his chief of staff role, which he was handed in a February shake up.

The Pincher scandal is just the latest Mr Johnson has faced during his leadership, with Partygate also causing chaos in Westminster.

The PM recently faced off a no confidence vote but it appears support in his leadership is dwindling further.

Vice Chairman of the Conservative party Bim Afolami, Parliamentary Private Secretarys Saqib Bhatti, Virginia Crosbie and Nicola Richards.

Cheltenham MP Alex Chalk confirmed his resignation as Solicitor General on Tuesday evening.

Johnson loyalist Jonathan Gullis MP also resigned, saying he made the decision "with a heavy heart".

And the UK's trade envoys to Morocco, Andrew Murrison, and Kenya, Theo Clarke, also stepped down, with Westminster braced for other ministers to follow suit.

Sir Keir Starmer called for more members of the Cabinet to resign in response to Boris Johnson's handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

The Labour leader said those remain in the Cabinet would be "nodding dogs" if they did not quit.

Sir Keir spoke to journalists shortly before news of Rishi Sunak's resignation broke. Asked if Mr Johnson was a "pathological liar," he said: "Yes, he's a liar.

"What we're seeing this week is a repeat of what we've seen so many times, which is Government ministers going out onto the airwaves, giving answers to questions, and no sooner have they finished the media round that the answers they've given aren't accurate because the Prime Minister and Number 10 haven't been straight with them.

"That is not this week's story, although it is this week's story, it's every week's story. It's on repeat, which is why you see the Conservative Party tearing itself apart today. Should his Cabinet members make sure he leaves office, yes they should. It's their responsibility, in the national interest, to remove him from office.

"They know what he's like, he's said that he's psychologically incapable of changing, and therefore they have to do what's in the national interest and remove him."

He continued: "They should resign, or force him to resign. They have to step up in the national interest now, otherwise they are nodding dogs in this. I would say to them directly: act in the national interest and resign."

And despite cracks appearing in the Cabinet, some members have confirmed that they will continue to back the PM.

An ally of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, viewed as a potential leadership candidate, said she was "100% behind the PM".

A source close to Ben Wallace, who has been tipped as a potential successor to Boris Johnson, said: "The Defence Secretary is not resigning."

He later hit out saying: "To be clear, I am going on Thursday to see brave Ukrainian men and women training to fight for their lives and their country.

"I wont be indulging in political parlour games nor will I be resigning."

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel are not expected to quit either.

A source close to Mr Raab said he was "loyal" to Mr Johnson, while an ally of Ms Patel said "she's staying".

Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed that he would continue to back Mr Johnson too.

The Brexit Opportunities Minister told Sky News: "The Prime Minister won a large mandate in a general election, a vote of the British people and that should not be taken away from him because a number of people resign."

Meanwhile, Nadine Dorries tweeted: "I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right."

Lord David Frost tweeted that Sunak and Javid "have done the right thing."

He wrote: "It gives me pleasure to say it, and I had hoped that events might have taken a different course, but I'm afraid the developments of the last week show there is no chance of the Prime Minister either putting in place the necessary change of approach to running a government or establishing a new policy direction.

"Boris Johnson has huge achievements to his credit. He has a place in history for delivering Brexit and much more. But it is now time to look forward.

"Accordingly, and with sadness, I believe the interests of the country, our new-found self government, and the Conservative Party would be best served by new leadership and a new Prime Minister."

In a tweet, Mr Sunak said: "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

It came after Sajid Javid issued a blistering attack in his resignation, saying: "I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

Mr Sunak's resignation letter read: "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning".

He also said he had been "loyal" to Mr Johnson.

"On those occasions where I disagreed with you privately, I have supported you publicly".

Mr Sunak also wrote: "In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.

"I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this."

Boris Johnson responded to Rishi Sunak praising his "outstanding service".

He wrote: "Dear Rishi, I was sorry to receive your letter resigning from the Government.

"You have provided outstanding service to the country through the most challenging period for our economy in peacetime history".

He noted the furlough scheme, Mr Sunak's work on post-pandemic economic recovery and to repair public finances, as well as tax cuts.

"I have enormously valued your advice and deep commitment to public service and will miss working with you in government," he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Prime Minister, the Health Secretary said that the British people "rightly expect integrity from their Government".

Mr Javid wrote: "The tone you set as leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

"Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

"Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither."

Mr Javid told the Prime Minister that the recent vote of confidence was a "moment for humility, grip and new direction".

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too," he said.

He also told Mr Johnson: "You will forever be credited with seeing off the threat of Corbynism, and breaking the deadlock on Brexit."

He continued: "The country needs a strong and principled Conservative Party, and the Party is bigger than any one individual. I served you loyally and as a friend, but we all serve the country first.

"When made to choose between those loyalties there can only be one answer."

The PM responded to Mr Javid, saying he was "sorry" to receive his resignation letter as health secretary and suggesting his Government would "continue to deliver" plans for the NHS.

In a brief letter, the Prime Minister wrote: "Dear Saj, Thank you for your letter this evening tendering your resignation. I was very sorry to receive it.

He concluded: "You will be greatly missed, and I look forward to your contribution from the backbenches."

Tory former chief whip Mark Harper, a consistent critic of Boris Johnson in recent months, tweeted: "Tonight we have seen leadership from (Rishi Sunak) and (Sajid Javid).

"Honourable decisions made by honourable men. The Conservative Party still has so much to offer to our country. It's time for a fresh start."