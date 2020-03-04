Boris Johnson grilled by Jeremy Corbyn in PMQs: Watch in full

4 March 2020, 10:30 | Updated: 4 March 2020, 12:36

Boris Johnson will face Jeremy Corbyn and the rest of the MPs at Prime Minister's questions today.

The government's response to coronavirus is sure to come up - both the medical work being done, but also the economic impact on both people and businesses around the country.

Also topics that could be asked are the allegations of bullying against Home Secretary Priti Patel, flooding and Caroline's law.

Watch PMQs live right here from midday.

