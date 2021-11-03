Live

PMQs LIVE: Johnson goes head to head with Rayner as Sir Keir absent with Covid

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson will face Angela Rayner at PMQs this afternoon ahead of a debate whether to suspend Tory MP Owen Paterson who was found to have breached lobbying rules. You can watch it live here from 12pm.

Ms Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, will sit in for Sir Keir Starmer at today's PMQs as he continues to self-isolate at his home following testing positive for coronavirus.

This week's session comes amid the start of COP26 in Glasgow, where world leaders have been holding crucial climate talks and making pledges to become net zero.

As well as being quizzed on the climate summit, the PM is likely to face questions about Tory MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached lobbying rules.

The Commons Standards Committee found the MP had made an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules, and a debate will take place this afternoon to decide whether he should be suspended.

Paterson denies the findings and Tory MPs will attempt to stop the suspension later this afternoon.

You can watch PMQs live at the top of this article from 12pm.