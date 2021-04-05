Live

Live: Lockdown in England to relax as planned on 12 April, PM says

5 April 2021, 15:50 | Updated: 5 April 2021, 17:31

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson has confirmed England's lockdown will be relaxed as planned on 12 April. Follow all the latest and watch it here.

The prime minister made big announcements on what life will look like as lockdown eases, including confirming which areas will reopen next week, plans for restarting foreign travel, 'vaccine passports' and weekly mass testing.

Mr Johnson confirmed that non-essential shops, hairdressers and pub gardens can reopen as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown on 12 April.

Details on how the controversial 'vaccine passports' will work were laid out during his announcement.

Speaking from the new £2.9 million Downing Street press room, Mr Johnson was accompanied by Chief Medical Advisor Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance.

Read more: Twice-weekly Covid tests for all in England to stop outbreaks 'in their tracks'

Read more: 'Traffic light' system for holidays abroad unveiled - but 'don't book this summer'

Follow the latest developments on our live blog below...

Happening Now

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson confirmed vaccine passports will be trialled from mid-April

'Vaccine passports' being trialled from mid-April, Boris Johnson confirms
Israel Politics

Israel’s Netanyahu in court as parties weigh in on his fate

Soldiers and police officers assist residents to cross a flooded road in Indonesia

Rescue efforts hampered as flash floods and landslides in Indonesia kill dozens
A health worker administers a vaccine in India

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time

Thandiwe Newton says her name has been mis-spelt as Thandie throughout her career.

Thandie Newton reverts to original Zimbabwean name 30 years after misspelt in first film
Cheryl Gillan has died at the age of 68 after a long illness

Former Secretary of State for Wales Dame Cheryl Gillan dies aged 68

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily
Border Force staff 'demoralised' as thousands of tourists enter UK each day

Border Force staff 'demoralised' as thousands of tourists enter UK each day
DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists
Vaccine passports crucial to ensure everyone's safety, former Foreign Sec. insists

Vaccine passports crucial to ensure everyone's safety, former Foreign Sec. insists
Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims

Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims
Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism

Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London