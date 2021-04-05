Live

Live: Lockdown in England to relax as planned on 12 April, PM says

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson has confirmed England's lockdown will be relaxed as planned on 12 April. Follow all the latest and watch it here.

The prime minister made big announcements on what life will look like as lockdown eases, including confirming which areas will reopen next week, plans for restarting foreign travel, 'vaccine passports' and weekly mass testing.

Mr Johnson confirmed that non-essential shops, hairdressers and pub gardens can reopen as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown on 12 April.

Details on how the controversial 'vaccine passports' will work were laid out during his announcement.

Speaking from the new £2.9 million Downing Street press room, Mr Johnson was accompanied by Chief Medical Advisor Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance.

Follow the latest developments on our live blog below...