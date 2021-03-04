Boris Johnson says he's 'cut back on late night cheese' as he launches health kick vid

4 March 2021, 11:52

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson has said he's ditched the "late night cheese" in a bid to shed some pounds while announcing new funding to help the British public become healthier.

Mr Johnson said he has been eating fewer carbohydrates, avoiding chocolate and "no more late-night cheese", coupled with early morning runs.

It comes as the Government announced a £100 million package to help drive down levels of obesity - which increases a person's risk of dying from Covid-19 or severe disease, as well as a number of other health problems.

Mr Johnson became unwell with Covid-19 himself last year.

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Johnson said: "I've been doing a lot, in fact, everything I can, to lose weight and to feel fitter and healthier.

"The result is I actually have lost some weight, quite a lot by my standards, and I feel much more energetic, I feel full of beans and I thoroughly, thoroughly recommend it.

Boris has been on a health kick
Boris has been on a health kick. Picture: Boris Johnson
No more of this - Bojo's kicked out the late night cheese to shed the pounds
No more of this - Bojo's kicked out the late night cheese to shed the pounds. Picture: PA

"I know there are many people in the same sort of position as I am, and I was, who want to lose weight. That's why we're investing now in that whole national objective."

Mr Johnson also confirmed the Government is looking at "various kinds" of Fit-Miles schemes - which could see overweight people paid to exercise in efforts to drive down levels of obesity.

More than £70 million of the Government's funding will be invested in weight management services - made available through the NHS and councils - enabling up to 700,000 adults to access support that can help them lose weight.

The remaining £30 million will fund initiatives to help people maintain a healthy weight, including the Better Health campaign, behavioural weight management services and upskilling health workers in "early years services".

Mr Johnson announced the £100 million has been ring-fenced to help people lose weight, which will also make it easier for people to access GP appointments and useful apps.

